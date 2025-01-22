Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Chris Brown Sues Warner Bros. Discovery For Defamation Over ‘History Of Violence’ Docuseries Brown claims that the Jane Doe heavily featured in the docuseries has already been discredited.







Chris Brown is not standing for a new documentary allegedly exposing his violent past. The controversial singer has sued Warner Bros. Discovery for its “Chris Brown: A History of Violence” docuseries released under Investigation Discovery.

Brown claims the feature, which aired its first episode in October 2024, put “profits over the truth.” In the $500 million defamation lawsuit, he named Warner Bros. and the producers of the docuseries as defendants. He filed the complaint in Los Angeles and wants a jury trial.

“To put it simply, this case is about the media putting their own profits over the truth,” detailed the filing obtained by Deadline. “Since the beginning of October of 2024, Ample LLC and Warner Brothers were put on notice that they were promoting and publishing false information in their pursuit of likes, clicks, downloads, and dollars and to the detriment of Chris Brown. Ultimately, on October 27, 2024, they aired Chris Brown: A History of Violence (the ‘Documentary’), knowing that it was full of lies and deception and violating basic journalist principles.”

The “Fine China” singer claimed that the show centered on the story of a “Jane Doe” who identified as one of his victims. However, Brown says that she withdrew her lawsuit due to false claims. Moreover, he claims to have also provided the company with additional proof to reaffirm his truth. He also says that the woman has been repeatedly discredited, yet the producers continued with the docuseries’ rollout.

“They did so after being provided proof that their information was false, and their storytelling ‘Jane Doe’ had not only been discredited over and over but was in fact a perpetrator of intimate partner violence and aggressor herself.” Despite this, the documentary’s producers portrayed (redacted) as credible, ignoring her established lack of veracity stated in the filing.

Furthermore, he asserts that he does not deserve such defamatory labeling. He also emphasized that he has no sexual crimes on his record.

The lawsuit adds, “Mr. Brown has never been found guilty of any sex-related crime (rape, sexual battery, sexual assault, etc.), but this documentary states in every available fashion that he is a serial rapist and sexual abuser.“

However, Brown still has a checkered past with domestic violence, assault, as well as sexual assault and rape allegations. He remains widely known for his physical assault on ex-girlfriend Rihanna. Beyond this, the docuseries also explores his numerous cases of assault toward men and women alike. This includes a 2018 case of alleged sexual assault that ended in a settlement with Brown.

Brown’s lawyer calls the producers’ and Warner Bros. Discovery’s proceeding with the project a way to “undermine” Brown. The attorney also said the project could risk the “credibility” of survivors.

“This case is about protecting the truth,” said attorney Levi McCathern. “[Defendants’] actions undermine not only Mr. Brown’s decade-long efforts to rebuild his life but also the credibility of true survivors of violence.”

Brown says the docuseries’ release has impacted his reputation and future opportunities. However, he says he will give a portion of the $500 million to “survivors of sexual abuse” if he wins.

