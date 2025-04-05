Arts and Culture by Kandiss Edwards The Millennium Tour Closes Out 404 Day The Right Way The Atlanta stops on the Millennium Tour went off without a hitch and gave the audience a few surprises.







The Millennium Tour made its Atlanta stop on a day that already had the city buzzing. April 4, known locally as 404 Day, honors Atlanta’s iconic area code and celebrates the culture, community, and creativity of the majority-Black city.

As the sun set, the celebration didn’t stop—it simply moved indoors. The Millennium Tour took over State Farm Arena, letting Atlanta natives and transplants alike close out the day by singing along to some of the biggest stars of the 2010s.

The lineup featured Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, Plies, Boosie BadAzz, Ying Yang Twins, RSVP (Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P), Nivea, and special guest Rick Ross. BLACK ENTERPRISE was in the building to see a few of the night’s standout performances.

Bow Wow

Headliner Bow Wow celebrated a major milestone in Atlanta, marking his ninth sold-out show at State Farm Arena during the Millennium Tour 2025. “The dog is home,” he wrote, rallying fans with hometown pride on 404 Day.

Tonight ATL the dog is home! tonight will be special. 9th time selling out @StateFarmArena city on 🔥 tonight! #milleniumtour25 #404Day pic.twitter.com/jgeO7EUMHG — Bow Wow (@smoss) April 4, 2025

Omarion And Kids

The former B2K member delivered a heartfelt moment in Atlanta, inviting his children on stage during the Millennium Tour 2025. The family appearance added a personal touch to a night full of nostalgia and energy.

Highlight of the Night! @Omarion shared the stage with his kids in Atlanta! 🔥🔥🔥#TheMillenniumTour2025 pic.twitter.com/AB9kyTONQh — Kenya #TheCandyShop (@KenyaTST) April 5, 2025

Nivea Put On For The Ladies

Fans raved about the Millennium Tour 2025 stop in Atlanta, with one calling it ‘everything.’ The high-energy performances and surprise moments turned the night into a standout stop on the tour. Nivea singer of “Don’t Mess With My Man” put on for the ladies on the male-centric tour.

Somebody lying!!! The Millennium Tour 2025 was everything tonight!!!!

They did their big one in ATLANTA #Recap pic.twitter.com/3GI25IvGmV — Kenya #TheCandyShop (@KenyaTST) April 5, 2025

Lil Boosie BadAzz

Lil Boosie lit up the stage in Atlanta with crowd-favorite anthems “Wipe Me Down” and “Independent,” sparking high-energy dancing and throwback vibes as fans popped, dropped and moved to the beat.

Plies Serenades Audience

Another Florida artist, and beloved internet figure, Plies ignited the crowd, when “Bust It Baby” and “Shorty” hit the speakers. Plies also serenaded the crowd with a few hits from a hometown hero, Usher. Before transitioning to a surprise appearance by Keith Sweat. The R&B elder statesman graced the stage, serenading the audience with hits Make It Last Forever. Sweats timeless vocals and stage presence captivated the young and the old alike.

Atlanta I’m Forever Grateful!!!! Last Night Was Beyond Special!!!! 🔥🔥❤️❤️🔥🔥 I’m Forever Indebted!!!! pic.twitter.com/5oLv682rKr — Plies (@plies) April 5, 2025

From Rick Ross and Plies to Omarion and Bow Wow, the evening was drenched in nostalgia, Southern swagger, and a deep love for the city that helped shape the sound of a generation.

The Millennium Tour will have its final show April 27, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

