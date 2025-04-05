April 5, 2025
The Millennium Tour Closes Out 404 Day The Right Way
The Atlanta stops on the Millennium Tour went off without a hitch and gave the audience a few surprises.
The Millennium Tour made its Atlanta stop on a day that already had the city buzzing. April 4, known locally as 404 Day, honors Atlanta’s iconic area code and celebrates the culture, community, and creativity of the majority-Black city.
As the sun set, the celebration didn’t stop—it simply moved indoors. The Millennium Tour took over State Farm Arena, letting Atlanta natives and transplants alike close out the day by singing along to some of the biggest stars of the 2010s.
The lineup featured Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, Plies, Boosie BadAzz, Ying Yang Twins, RSVP (Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P), Nivea, and special guest Rick Ross. BLACK ENTERPRISE was in the building to see a few of the night’s standout performances.
Bow Wow
Headliner Bow Wow celebrated a major milestone in Atlanta, marking his ninth sold-out show at State Farm Arena during the Millennium Tour 2025. “The dog is home,” he wrote, rallying fans with hometown pride on 404 Day.
Omarion And Kids
The former B2K member delivered a heartfelt moment in Atlanta, inviting his children on stage during the Millennium Tour 2025. The family appearance added a personal touch to a night full of nostalgia and energy.
Nivea Put On For The Ladies
Fans raved about the Millennium Tour 2025 stop in Atlanta, with one calling it ‘everything.’ The high-energy performances and surprise moments turned the night into a standout stop on the tour. Nivea singer of “Don’t Mess With My Man” put on for the ladies on the male-centric tour.
Lil Boosie BadAzz
Lil Boosie lit up the stage in Atlanta with crowd-favorite anthems “Wipe Me Down” and “Independent,” sparking high-energy dancing and throwback vibes as fans popped, dropped and moved to the beat.
Plies Serenades Audience
Another Florida artist, and beloved internet figure, Plies ignited the crowd, when “Bust It Baby” and “Shorty” hit the speakers. Plies also serenaded the crowd with a few hits from a hometown hero, Usher. Before transitioning to a surprise appearance by Keith Sweat. The R&B elder statesman graced the stage, serenading the audience with hits Make It Last Forever. Sweats timeless vocals and stage presence captivated the young and the old alike.
From Rick Ross and Plies to Omarion and Bow Wow, the evening was drenched in nostalgia, Southern swagger, and a deep love for the city that helped shape the sound of a generation.
The Millennium Tour will have its final show April 27, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
