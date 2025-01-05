Chris Goode, Former Alabama Cornerback, Named Head Coach At Miles College

On Jan. 3, Chris Goode, a former standout cornerback for the University of Alabama in the mid-1980s, was named the head coach of the Miles College Golden Bears.

According to a press release from Miles College, Goode will be formally introduced as the university’s head football coach during a press conference on Jan. 7.

Fred Watson, director of Athletics at Miles College, indicated in a statement that he expects Goode to continue the positive momentum generated by the Miles College football program.

“We are excited for the future of Miles College football under the direction of Coach Chris Goode and are confident that Coach Goode’s leadership will bring continued success to Miles College football,” Watson said.

Previously, Goode coached in the Arena Football League, serving as the defensive coordinator for the Birmingham Steeldogs, but has never been a head coach at the collegiate level. Despite this, Miles College President Bobbie Knight is optimistic about what Goode could accomplish.

“Chris Goode’s leadership and dedication to student development makes him the ideal choice to guide our football program forward,” Knight said. “We are excited to see how his guidance and vision will propel our student-athletes to continued success both on the field and in the classroom.”

Goode was a cornerback in the NFL, but during his seven-year career with the Indianapolis Colts he was not a standout based on his career numbers.

Goode compiled seven interceptions, six fumble recoveries, two sacks, and one touchdown across 96 career regular season games.

Post-retirement, Goode served as the president of the National Football League Player Association’s Birmingham chapter, and became involved in multiple business and sports-related ventures, including Goode Elite Prep, a post-graduate academy for student-athletes.

According to Sports Illustrated, Goode will be taking over for Sam Shade, who led the Golden Bears to a 10-3 record and a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title in 2024 and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs, and finishing their season nationally ranked for the first time.

