NFL Veteran DeSean Jackson Named Head Coach At Delaware State University Desean Jackson and and fellow ex-NFLer Michael Vick both accepted job offers from HBCUs approximately a week apart.







Desean Jackson and Michael Vick both accepted job offers from HBCUs approximately a week apart, the two hirings serve as a reminder that HBCUs are willing to take chances on unproven, but high profile first-time coaches with NFL backgrounds. Jackson, a former NFL wide receiver, accepted his job on Dec. 26.

According to The Athletic, Jackson issued a statement indicating that he believes that HBCUs still have much to offer in the way of producing scholars and athletes.

“HBCUs have much to be proud of in creating a more representative America. But that story is not simply a historical one. It continues to be written and includes the elevation of HBCU scholars and scholar-athletes in every field of human endeavor,” Jackson said. “The opportunity for me to help write another chapter here at DSU is a once-in-a-lifetime moment consistent with my journey as a young boy finding his way to manhood through mentorship, accountability, achievement, and discipline.”

In addition to Deion Sanders’ time at Jackson State University, where he helped bring eyes, attention, money, and highly touted prospects to that HBCU, the other best case scenario for both Vick and Jackson is likely Tennessee State’s Eddie George, who just finished leading the team to a 9-4 record and its first OVC Championship and its first berth in the FCS playoffs.

Vick and Jackson will both be taking over programs coming off of disappointing seasons, Norfolk State went 15-31 over the last four seasons, while Delaware State went 1-11 last season, so they likely won’t be expected to challenge for a MEAC title immediately, giving them necessary time to develop their programs.

Delaware State University’s Athletic Director Tony Tucker indicated in a statement that he believes Jackson is a perfect fit for what the university embodies.

“DeSean Jackson is a perfect fit for our institution – incredibly competitive, optimistic about the prospects for our collective future, and focused on the fundamentals of the institution: students first,” Tucker said.

Vick, who is from Newport News, Virginia will return to the area that made him a transformational quarterback, eventually, he took his generational talent to Blacksburg, Virginia to play for then-Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer.

Coach Beamer’s son, Shane Beamer, the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks and a good friend of Vick, voiced his support for Norfolk State’s decision to hire the former NFL quarterback.

“He came and talked to our team at South Carolina in August of 2021 and I knew then that he had a passion for possibly coaching,” Beamer said. “I’m really excited for him, and I know he will crush it at Norfolk State.”

Joining Vick’s staff at Norfolk State will be his former high school coach and longtime mentor Tommy Reamon. Reamon indicated to The Athletic that he believes Vick has the charisma to be an excellent recruiter.

“I bet he and I have talked about Deion’s situation, and him 100 times,” Reamon said. “Those two kids (Vick and Sanders) are perfect examples of taking their talent, with all that charisma, to then become a head coach football today. Michael has the voice. People are gonna relate to him, especially when we get in these houses.”

