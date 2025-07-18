Entrepreneurship by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Chris Paul’s Plant-Based Brand ‘Good Eat’n’ Now Available In Over 1,000 Walmart Stores 'Everyone loves the taste of Good Eat'n, we know once they try it, they love it. Expanding with Walmart is such a proud moment, as it gets the snacks out there to more people.'







Nearly three years after NBA player Chris Paul introduced his plant-based line Good Eat’n, he has announced that the brand is presently in Walmart stores.

After success in Texas with H-E-B, which has 10 locations in San Antonio, the brand will now be sold in more than 1,000 Walmart stores across the country. Good Eat’n has been in Walmart since June 28.

“As someone who loves to snack, I know how hard it is to find better-for-you options that are flavorful and don’t feel like a compromise,” Paul said in a written statement. “Everyone loves the taste of Good Eat’n, we know once they try it, they love it. Expanding with Walmart is such a proud moment, as it gets the snacks out there to more people”.

People who have enjoyed the brand and those who haven’t tasted it yet, can pick up five of Good Eat’n’s most popular snacks: Hot Hot Puffs (5oz), Cinnamon Sugar Puffs (5oz), Nacho Cheeze Tortilla Chips (6oz), Big Dill Ranch Tortilla Chips (6oz), and Cookies N’ Creme Popcorn (5oz).

“The Walmart launch marks a major milestone in Good Eat’n’s mission to make plant-based snacking more accessible to consumers seeking better options”, said April Siler, CEO of Good Eat’n. “With approximately 90% of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Walmart, this partnership is a step in our goal to make our better-for-you options as accessible as the mainstream alternatives.”

Paul, who is winding down his NBA career, recently stated that the upcoming season may very well be his last. He is currently a free agent, but it’s certain that a team will sign him before the season starts.

Chris Paul has played for seven teams throughout his NBA career. His first team was the New Orleans Hornets (2005-11). From there, he played for the Los Angeles Clippers (2011-17), Houston Rockets (2017-19), Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-20), Phoenix Suns (2020-23), Golden State Warriors (2023-24), and San Antonio Spurs (2024-25).

