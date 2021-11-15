Chris-Tia Donaldson, Founder and CEO of ‘TGIN, Thank God It’s Natural’ Haircare Products, Dies

The dynamic CEO of TGIN, Thank God it’s Natural, haircare products, Chris-Tia Donaldson, has passed away after a long battle with cancer, BLACK ENTERPRISE has learned.

Donaldson’s niece made the announcement through her Instagram late Sunday afternoon. According to unofficial reports, Donaldson was 42.

Per her bio: Chris-Tia Donaldson was the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thank God It’s Natural (tgin), a manufacturer of natural hair and skin care products, currently sold in Ulta, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, Sally’s Beauty, and Walgreen’s. In her role, she managed all aspects of day-to-day operations, sales, and strategic partnerships.

Donaldson was featured in major media publications such as USA Today, Marie Claire, Essence, Black Enterprise, Ebony, Heart & Soul, and the Chicago Tribune. Her book Thank God I’m Natural: The Ultimate Guide to Caring for Natural Hair is a #1 Amazon bestseller, and was hailed the “Natural Hair Bible” by Essence Magazine.

Prior to starting her own company, Donaldson represented Fortune 500 companies in complex business transactions involving technology and open source code. Donaldson earned her A.B. in Economics from Harvard University with high honors, and is a graduate of Harvard Law School.

In 2015, Donaldson was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 36. During her treatment, she learned that having money could make the difference between living and dying when it came to treating this condition. In her observation, few organizations existed that provided support and social services to help women with transportation, child care, parking, or seeking disability leave from their place of employment.

The CEO of Mielle Organics paid her respects online as well.

We wish her family peace.