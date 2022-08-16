NBA Hall of Famer, Chris Webber, Launches Premium Cannabis Brand ‘Players Only’

Former NBA player and sportscaster Chris Webber has been dipping his toe in the cannabis business over the past several years. In his latest move, he and his business partner, Lavetta Willis, have launched a luxury cannabis brand, Players Only.

“Players Only is more than a cannabis brand — it’s a lifestyle brand,” Webber said in a written statement.

“We truly have a unique opportunity to change the narrative around cannabis, empower rising entrepreneurs and set a new standard in this growing industry. We’re thrilled to launch our versatile offerings and begin the process of creating meaningful economic change in communities across Michigan.”

The former Golden State player also stated that products would be available at select Gage and Cookies dispensaries throughout Michigan. The entrepreneur plans to drop Players Only in Detroit before introducing it to other markets.

The initial offerings for the Players Only brand will start with Webber’s specially selected C4, Time Out, and G.O.A.T.’s Milk strains. The debut will feature other offerings including Non-Laters and Whipped Cherries. Blueberry Hotcakes and Ray Jackson’s Black Sox are soon to come.

Players Only will partner with other Black cultivators like Migos group member, Quavo, Royce da 5’9,“ and Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon. He is reconnecting with basketball players, including his former Sacramento Kings teammate, Jason Williams, Matt Barnes, and Stephen Jackson.

“We have been working with legacy cultivators and operators seeking to establish their place in the regulated market for quite some time,” said Willis.

“The opportunity to incorporate legacy strains and expertise into the Players Only platform and menu furthers our goal of uplifting Black entrepreneurs who have been building brands and intellectual properties for decades.”

You can find more information about Players Only products on the brand’s website.