Chrisette Michele Reveals She's 'Severely' Autistic The singer-songwriter, who is on tour, says the diagnosis has provided clarity on her life challenges.







R&B singer Chrisette Michele says her life and its challenges finally make sense now that she has learned of her autism diagnosis.

The Grammy-winning recording artist took a moment to share news of her diagnosis with fans on Instagram during an appearance in Atlanta.

“I just learned I’m autistic,” she captioned a photo where she posed stageside. “Official diagnosis. They used the word ‘severely’. I’ve been quiet on here. But… I’ve been outside. Singing. … but learning to strip the mask. One show at a time.”

“Autistic,” she wrote. “Would you get a load of that…” At 42 years old, Michele said she’s “coming to grips with a lot” and giving herself “room to take it all in.”

In response to a commenter who questioned if “fear” would’ve allowed Michele to “fly” if she’d learned of her diagnosis earlier in life,” the singer stated: “Self-awareness is my superpower. It teaches me what to pray for, what to work on, and how to work on it. It comes a little at a time as science and treatment develops. God knows all…but for those of us who pray in English and in tongues…It’s always good to be able to address the ‘issue’ and grow from it. A diagnosis just helps me understand HOW God made me and how better to utilize what He created.”

Michele has always interacted heavily with her fans on social media and supporters rallied under the June 15 post with love and comfort for the “If I Have My Way” singer.

While some Instagram users connected with the singer by sharing their own stories about autism, others criticized her announcement. Throughout her 15-year career, Michele has publicly dealt with divorce, cancel culture, and stigmas linked with adult ADHD and bipolar type 2, according to her YouTube channel.

In 2017, she was criticized for her appearance at Donald Trump’s first inauguration. Despite facing life’s challenges in the public eye, Michele told BLACK ENTERPRISE in 2015, that she handles criticism and stays grounded through constant prayer and meditation.

Currently, the songwriter is making her way across the country on her 2025 tour, debuting her new single, “Home.” She invites fans to come and hang with her and her friends as they discuss triumph and share inspiring testimonies on her podcast, Come Back Sis.

Michele hasn’t given any further details about her “severe” autism diagnosis but told fans that she’ll talk more soon.

