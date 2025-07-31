Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Raiders Reportedly Cut Christian Wilkins After Kissing Teammate According to ESPN, that was not the only reason Wilkins was cut after just one season in Las Vegas.







The NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders cut Christian Wilkins partially because he kissed a teammate.

The NFL team released a statement July 24 confirming Wilkins’ release. But four days later, ESPN reported that he kissed a teammate on the head inside the team meeting room.

Although Wilkins reportedly intended the gesture to be “playful,” a source shared that the teammate found it inappropriate and took offense.

After an investigation, Wilkins was cut from the team.

“We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins, and he has been informed of his release from the team,” the Raiders said in a statement shared on X. “This franchise has a Commitment to Excellence on and off the field.”

Sources told ESPN that the kissing incident wasn’t the sole reason for Wilkins’ release. After joining the Raiders in 2024, Wilkins suffered a foot injury in October and underwent surgery. When the team recommended a second procedure, Wilkins refused.

As a result, the Raiders voided the remaining $35.2 million in guaranteed money from his four-year, $110 million deal, which initially included $84.75 million guaranteed. In response to his release, the NFL Players Association has filed a non-injury grievance on Wilkins’ behalf.

“With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season,” the Raiders said in a press release.

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler addressed the situation, saying the team has “moved on” and offering a brief, general statement about the importance of mental health.

“Whatever you’re going through as a person, athlete, non-athlete or whoever… Whatever your struggle is, if you’ve got something going on in life, just talk to somebody. Get some therapy. Somebody out there in this world will hear you out,” he said.

Before signing with the Raiders, Wilkins spent five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, where he recorded a career-high nine sacks in 2023. In 2024, he collected 17 tackles, two sacks, and six quarterback hits in five games before his season-ending surgery.

