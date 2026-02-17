News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Bronx Teenager Shot Dead After Defending Friends Christopher Redding was shot after friends stated he was defending others when the gunman short him and two other teenagers







Christopher Redding, a student who attended John F. Kennedy High School in the Bronx and had dreams of becoming a football player, was shot and killed after friends said he defended them before he was shot in the back.

According to Fox News, the incident took place on Feb. 11, as two other teenagers were also hit with gunfire. Both teens, a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, suffered a gunshot wound to their right leg and were taken to a local hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. The shooting, which started as a verbal argument, occurred in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.

CBS News reported that a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody on Feb. 14. He is facing several charges, including murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The Bronx Borough President, Vanessa Gibson, released a statement via social media about the incident.

“Our Borough is devastated and in mourning after the tragic triple shooting last evening that claimed the life of a 16-year-old teenager, and two other teens were left injured. We will continue to closely monitor this tragedy as the investigation continues.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by Redding’s high school football coach, Christopher Lopez. Lopez said that Redding played for the Fastbreak flag football team, the John F. Kennedy High School tackle football team, and formerly played for the Bronx Colts and LBX teams.

“In his final moments, Christopher was defending his friends who were being targeted by a group of individuals who then opened fire on them in the Bronx. His last act on earth was one of courage and selflessness, protecting those he cared about. The loss of Christopher has deeply affected his family, his teammates, and the entire community.”

He is survived by his mother, Shampagne Christian, and father, Bryan Corley, and his siblings.

