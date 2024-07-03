News by Daniel Johnson NYC Subway Station Honors LGBTQ+ History With Name Change To Christopher Street-Stonewall Station The riots near the Stonewall Inn in 1969 are widely considered the birth of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.









On June 28, one of New York City’s historic subway stations in Lower Manhattan got a new name. The Christopher Street-Sheridan Square station on New York City’s 1 subway line was officially renamed the Christopher Street-Stonewall station, in honor of the riots at the nearby Stonewall Inn in 1969. The uprising is widely considered the birth of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.

As Gothamist reports, the official renaming of the station was made possible after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal and state Assemblymember Deborah Glick, who both represent Manhattan.

On June 28, 1969, the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in Greenwich Village, was raided by police. Patrons chose to resist the police and the incident sparked five days of rioting that forever altered the landscape of gay and lesbian rights and culture.

According to a statement released by Hochul, “New York is the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement and has always been a leader in advancing equality and justice for all Americans. As elected officials in other states are using their powers to take those rights away, I am proud to sign legislation to uplift LGBTQ+ history.”

After the name change was approved, Hoylman-Sigal proclaimed on X that “This change will memorialize the history of the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement and inspire NY to demand justice and equality for all.”

The Senate passed the bill AM Glick and I share to rename the Christopher St 1 station after the Stonewall National Monument. This change will memorialize the history of the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement and inspire NY to demand justice and equality for all.



Happy Pride! pic.twitter.com/Z9GOdj9NqX — Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (@bradhoylman) June 5, 2024

Today @GovKathyHochul signed not only my bill with @DeborahJGlick to rename the Christopher St Stonewall Station, but also three of my bills to help stop the spread of HIV!



– The HIV Testing Modernization Act w/ @AmyPaulin to expand notice for HIV Testing

– Prohibiting copays… — Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (@bradhoylman) June 28, 2024

Not far from the subway station, leading Democrats, including President Joe Biden, attended the opening of a new visitor center, which also commemorated the events at Stonewall Inn. According to Gothamist, the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center is intended to serve as a hub for LGBTQ+ history.

As Voice Of America News reports, in addition to Biden, pop stars Katy Perry and Elton John also attended the center’s opening. John performed a few songs from his extensive catalog, ending his set with “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.” John, a gay man, told the outlet that being present at the opening was “one of the biggest honors of my life.”

The original Stonewall Inn became a national historical landmark in 2000. One of Stonewall Inn’s two buildings currently houses an updated version of the bar. The other building contains the visitor center, which is overseen by the National Park Service. It is the first center managed by the NPS that exclusively focuses on LGBTQ+ history.

In a press release, Glick thanked Hochul for her support of the name change of the station. “I want to thank the Governor for supporting this important recognition of the Stonewall National Monument by changing the designation of the Christopher Street station to the Christopher Street-Stonewall National Monument station. It’s not only a notable symbolic recognition but will also aid visitors from all corners of the country and the world in finding their way to this significant Monument honoring the struggle for LGBTQ rights.”

RELATED CONTENT: Marlon Wayans Responds To ‘Hate Mongers’ Who Unfollowed Him After Celebrating Pride Month, ‘If I Lost You… GOOD’