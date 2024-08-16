Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Ciara, Russell Wilson Clothing Brand Sues Saks For $200K Worth Of Unpaid Merchandise Ciara and Russell Wilson's clothing brand is suing Saks for allegedly failing to make payments on $200,000 worth of merchandise.







Ciara and Russell Wilson’s House of LR&C brand is suing Saks for allegedly failing to pay $200,000 worth of purchase orders.

Lawyers for the clothing brand filed a lawsuit against Saks on Aug. 13 in Seattle’s King County Superior Court. The suit accuses the luxury retail brand of failing to make payments on orders stretching back to May 1, 2023, Seattle Times reports.

The House of LR&C says Saks ordered “substantial quantities” of merchandise in 2023, which it planned to sell in-store and online. However, by the end of the year, lawyers claim that Saks fell behind on payments for clothes to be sold in a Saks OFF 5th location in downtown Seattle. That same location closed last month, leading to the suit being filed.

The suit says a letter was sent to Saks on July 8 demanding $207,584 in back payments within the next 10 days or threatening a lawsuit. The letter outlined that Saks allegedly owes nearly $120,300 to the clothing brand for merchandise it purchased for Saks OFF 5th stores and almost $90,000 for online merchandise.

The letter claims Saks only paid off $3,000 of the total it purchased between May 2023 and July. The suit follows Saks’ recent $2.65 million deal to buy Neiman Marcus Group, which includes financial help from Amazon, which will hold a minority stake.

Since launching The House of LR&C in 2020 with former Lululemon Athletica CEO Christine Day, Ciara and Russel Wilson have faced challenges operating brick-and-mortar locations. The first store operated in Seattle’s University Village for about five months in 2022 before closing. The company eventually closed all of its locations except for one housed in the Denver International Airport when Wilson played for the Denver Broncos.

The famous couple left Seattle in 2022 after Wilson was traded to the Broncos. In March, the Super Bowl champion signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

