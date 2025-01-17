Lifestyle by Selena Hill CÎROC Announces The Blue Dot Creative Residency To Empower Emerging Storytellers The new program offers diverse creatives capital, mentorship, and space to develop their passions







Balancing a full-time creative career with the demands of today’s hustle culture can be challenging. However, time isn’t the only obstacle diverse talents face in maximizing their creative potential. Gaining access to resources and funding can also be a daunting hurdle, limiting their ability to develop or complete new projects.

In effort to support the next generation of artists and innovators, CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka has unveiled the Blue Dot Creative Residency, a program aimed at providing financial capital, mentorship, and space for individuals working in entertainment, music, art, and fashion. The new initiative is designed to support creatives looking to expand into different fields and broaden their platforms by exploring uncharted ventures.

According to a press release, “the innovative program will deliver an environment of creative ease by providing them with direct funding, resources, and access needed to invest back into passion projects that shape the culture of tomorrow.”

As part of the residency, participants will gain collaboration opportunities with industry leaders who will help them develop artistic expression. The program also includes “(Ease)capes” to allow members to recharge and find inspiration during key cultural events. Throughout the year, the program will support and help talent distribute and showcase their projects across different verticals, from movie theatre partnerships to commission-free art galleries. The residency will culminate in the unveiling of innovative projects across various mediums.

CÎROC, a vodka company owned by DIAGEO, celebrated the launch of the Blue Dot Residency with an exclusive culinary experience honoring diverse creatives during Miami Art Week. Held at the iconic Rubell Museum, artists, creators, and tastemakers came together for a multi-sensory experience that fused art, music, and food.

BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke to Victoria David, brand director of CÎROC, about the Blue Dot Creative Residency and the culinary celebration that the spirits company hosted last month.

Tell us more about the Blue Dot Creative Residency and its mission to empower diverse creatives.

The Blue Dot Creative Residency is about redefining what it means to support creativity. Centered around four key verticals—entertainment, music, art, and fashion—the program helps creators expand their craft into new frontiers. We created this residency to eliminate the barriers that many creatives face, such as lack of time, resources, or financial support, and instead provide a space where they can breathe, reflect, and innovate.

Through direct funding, mentorship, and access to a network of influential collaborators, we aim to give creators the tools they need to turn their passion projects into cultural touchstones. This isn’t just a program; it’s a cultural movement designed to inject more joy, vitality, and innovation into the creative landscape.

What inspired CÎROC to create this initiative?

At CÎROC, we’ve always been about celebrating culture and creativity, but we saw an opportunity to do more. Today’s creators are navigating an unprecedented amount of pressure to perform, and the grind culture that dominates our world often stifles their ability to innovate. We were inspired by the insight that creativity thrives when we take a step back to recharge. This residency reflects a pivotal shift for CÎROC as we embrace the philosophy that leisure isn’t just a luxury—it’s the key to unlocking extraordinary ideas. By creating a space where creators can focus on joy and experimentation, we’re helping to foster that mindset.

What role did you play in the ideation and execution of the program?

As brand director, my role has been to bring this vision to life by ensuring the residency stays true to CÎROC’s legacy while paving the way for its future. Our team collaborated to build a program that speaks to the evolving needs of creatives today. From identifying the barriers they face to designing a support system that addresses those challenges, our focus has been on ensuring this initiative isn’t just impactful but also sustainable. I’m especially proud of how we’ve integrated mentorship and collaboration into the program because it reflects CÎROC’s belief in the power of connection to fuel creative breakthroughs.

What makes the Blue Dot Creative Residency meaningful for you personally?

This residency is deeply meaningful because it represents the best of what CÎROC stands for—empowering people to celebrate their full potential. I’ve always believed in the transformative power of creativity, and this program gives us a chance to support artists in a way that truly makes a difference. Watching creators rediscover their passion, take risks, and create work that leaves a lasting impact on culture is inspiring. It reminds me why I fell in love with this industry—because, at its best, creativity has the power to change the world.

Why was it important for CÎROC to launch the initiative during Miami Art Week?

Miami Art Week is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of the boundless possibilities of creativity. For CÎROC, this was the ideal stage to introduce the residency because it allowed us to engage directly with a community of artists and tastemakers who embody the spirit of innovation. By launching in a setting that thrives on bold ideas and collaboration, we were able to set the tone for what this program is all about: creating space for creatives to breathe, explore, and ultimately shape the cultural zeitgeist. The kickoff at the Rubell Museum wasn’t just a launch; it was a statement about where CÎROC is headed as a brand.

CÎROC’s “Night at the Museum” was an incredible, multi-sensory culinary experience that blended art, music, and food. What was the inspiration behind this event and what message did you aim to communicate with attendees?

The “Night at the Museum” was inspired by CÎROC’s mission to celebrate creativity and a desire to have our guests truly embrace fostering deeper connections. Held at the Rubell Museum during Art Basel, it marked the launch of the Blue Dot Creative Residency and reflected CÎROC’s evolution from the hustle of nightclubs to moments that are more meaningful and inspirational. Through a fusion of art, music, and culinary excellence, the experience created a fully immersive environment where we showcased how CÎROC is shaping culture and supporting creators who redefine what it means to innovate and inspire.

What impact have you made at CÎROC since being named brand director?

Since stepping into this role, my focus has been on evolving the way CÎROC shows up in culture. We’ve moved beyond nightlife to celebrate the full spectrum of creativity and leisure. From launching CÎROC Limonata, the No. 1 vodka innovation in the U.S (Nielsen Total US x AOC P52W through 11.16.24), to aligning with cultural milestones like Culture Con, my goal has been for the brand to create meaningful connections with audiences. The Blue Dot Creative Residency is a continuation of that work, showcasing how CÎROC is redefining luxury and creativity for a new era. It’s not just about products, it’s about the impact we have on culture and the creative communities we serve.

In what other ways does CÎROC plan to make meaningful connections with Black creatives?

We recognize that diverse creatives are some of the most influential voices shaping culture, and we’re committed to amplifying their impact. Whether it’s through partnerships, cultural activations, or spotlighting emerging talent, our goal is to create spaces where diverse creatives feel valued, supported, and inspired to push boundaries.

The Blue Dot Creative Residency is open to U.S. residents 25 years old and above working in creative fields like music, art, film, and fashion. Applications will open soon. For updates, visit www.CÎROC.com.