Cissy Houston, Grammy-Winning Mother Of Whitney Houston, Dies At 91







Cissy Houston, the Grammy-winning gospel singer and mother of the late Whitney Houston, passed away on Monday at age 91.

Houston passed away at her New Jersey home while surrounded by her family, The Associated Press reported. The two-time Grammy winner, who performed alongside superstar musicians like Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin, was receiving hospice care for Alzheimer’s disease at the time of her death, her daughter-in-law Pat Houston confirmed.

“Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We lost the matriarch of our family,” Pat Houston said in a statement, noting Houston’s “unparalleled” contributions to popular music.

“Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts.”

“We are touched by your generous support and your outpouring of love during our profound time of grief,” Houston said on behalf of the family. “We respectfully request our privacy during this difficult time.”

Houston’s music career began in 1938 when she teamed up with her sister Anne and brothers Larry and Nicky to form the gospel group The Drinkard Four, which recorded one album. She later became a member of the renowned vocal group Sweet Inspirations alongside Doris Troy and her niece Dee Dee Warwick. The group provided backup vocals for a range of soul artists, including Otis Redding, Lou Rawls, The Drifters, and Dionne Warwick.

The Sweet Inspirations dominated the 1960s by lending their vocals to classic singles like Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl” and The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s “Burning of the Midnight Lamp” in 1967. That same year, Houston contributed to Aretha Franklin’s timeless hit “Ain’t No Way.”

Houston’s final performance with the Sweet Inspirations took place during a Las Vegas show with Elvis Presley in 1969. Her last recording session with the group resulted in their biggest R&B hit, “(Gotta Find) A Brand New Lover,” written by the renowned production team of Gamble & Huff, which appeared on the group’s fifth album, Sweet Sweet Soul.

After pursuing a solo career, Houston became a highly sought-after singer who recorded over 600 songs across multiple genres throughout her career. Her vocals can be heard alongside a diverse array of artists, including Chaka Khan, Donny Hathaway, Jimi Hendrix, Luther Vandross, Beyoncé, Paul Simon, Roberta Flack, Burt Bacharach, Barbra Streisand, and her daughter.

Houston attended New Hope Baptist Church, where she eventually became the Minister of Sacred Music. As a gospel singer, she won two Grammys for Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album for her albums: Face to Face in 1997 and He Leadeth Me in 1998.

Houston was the youngest of eight children and welcomed her three children, Michael, Gary, and Whitney Houston. Whitney passed away in 2012, followed by her daughter Bobby Kristina Brown in 2015.

