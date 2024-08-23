Entertainment by Jameelah Mullen ‘I Will Always Love You’: Whitney Houston Reaches A New Musical Milestone Whitney Houston’s music continues to wow audiences worldwide.







Over a decade after her death, Whitney Houston’s music remains in constant rotation and continues to top charts worldwide. However, one album has caused the Grammy Award winner to reach a new milestone.

Released in 2012, I Will Always Love You: The Best of Whitney Houston is a posthumous album featuring 29 of the singer’s biggest hits. Now, more than a decade later, Houston’s music has stood the test of time. According to Forbes, the album has been on the Billboard 200 for 208 weeks—or four years.

The album includes all of Houston’s 11 No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles and 21 of her 23 top 10 singles, including “Saving All My Love For You,” “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” and “All The Man I Need.” The singer’s estate and RCA Records released the compilation album less than a year after her death while interest in her music was high. After its initial release, the album spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, peaking at No. 14.

Forbes reports that the album sold another 8,400 units in the past tracking week. That number includes 700 physical copies, while streams of the hit album make up the rest of the units.

The title single, “ I Will Always Love You,” was the singer’s biggest hit. Penned by Dolly Parton in 1973, the ballad spent 14 weeks at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100. “I Will Always Love You” also topped the R&B and Adult Contemporary charts for five weeks in a row in 1992. The song sold over 24 million copies worldwide. To this day, the song holds the record as the best-selling single of all time by a female solo artist.

Houston’s 1997 single, “ I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” also reached No. 10 on the Top 300 Most Streamed Songs Of All Time chart, according to Official Charts.

