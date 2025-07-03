Politics by Kandiss Edwards Citizenship Denied: DOJ Releases Memo Prioritizing Denaturalization The US Justice Department will begin the process of denaturalizing citizens for a host of reasons including PPP and Medicaid/Medicare fraud.







The Justice Department is exploring ways to denaturalize naturalized citizens, according to a June 11 memo.

Multiple action points were highlighted in the memorandum. The focus of the policy is to target and denaturalize dangerous criminals. A range of crimes have been listed as denaturalization offenses. The most extreme are the “commission of war crimes, extrajudicial killings, or other serious human rights abuses.” Additionally, any individual who misrepresented any information on their application is subject to revocation of citizenship. This includes falsifying paperwork and misrepresenting a crime, as well as engaging in Medicare/Medicaid fraud.

The introduction to the memorandum frames the aforementioned requirements as the sole factors for denaturalization. Yet, the individual points reveal a broader range of requirements needed to denaturalize. Two of the 10 points leave room for frivolous justifications that are open to interpretation.

Point 9 states, “Cases referred by a United States Attorney’s Office or in connection with pending criminal charges, if those charges do not fit within one of the other priorities.”

By stating that denaturalization is acceptable even if charges “do not fit within one of the other priorities,” many people with minor criminal records are at risk. Although all crime is frowned upon, leaving the definition open to the whim of the US attorney’s office creates room for petty theft, minor theft by taking, and other victimless crimes to serve as the basis for the revocation of citizenship for US naturalized citizens.

Point 10 reads: ”10. Any other cases referred to the Civil Division that the Division determines to be sufficiently important to pursue.”

If the current or any subsequent administration deems a person a “sufficient” candidate, they too are on the chopping block. However, the term ‘sufficient’ has not been defined. Although no denaturalization cases have been reported following the Supreme Court’s recent ruling to halt injunctions against the Trump administration, the path is clear for the dismantling of America’s immigration system.

