News by Sharelle B. McNair Jasmine Crockett Fact Checks Melania Trump’s ‘Einstein Visa’, Claims The ‘Math Ain’t Mathin’ Crockett explained during the June 25 hearing that those types of visas are only supposed to be awarded to highly esteemed dignitaries.







Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is questioning the integrity of the Trump family after revealing during a House Judiciary Committee hearing that First Lady Melania Trump received a green card via the elite EB-1 program, also known as an “Einstein Visa.”

The outspoken lawmaker raised the concerns at a House hearing.

“Let me remind y’all that Melania, the first lady, a model—and when I say model, I’m not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford or Naomi Campbell level—applied for and was given an EB-1 visa, and what that stands for is an Einstein visa,” Crockett said.

Crockett: Melania, the First Lady, a model— when I say model I’m not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford, or Naomi Campbell level— applied for an Einstein visa. You’re supposed to have some sort of significant achievement… She had none of those. It doesn’t take an Einstein… pic.twitter.com/u0c1SXJE8I — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2025

She explained during the June 25 hearing that these types of visas are only intended for dignitaries of the highest level of esteem. According to The Hill, Trump was first granted a green card in 2001 through a program commonly used for multinational business executives, researchers, and those who have demonstrated “sustained national and international acclaim.”

The former model has received no such accolades.

“You’re supposed to have some sort of significant achievement, like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist, or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in sciences, arts, education, business or athletics,” Crockett continued. “Last time I checked, the first lady had none of those accolades under her belt. It doesn’t take an Einstein to see that the math ain’t mathin’ here.”

A 2018 Washington Post report revealed Trump was one of five people from her home country of Slovenia to receive green cards under the program.

Crockett’s comments come as the U.S. State Department announced a plan to relaunch interviews and processing protocols for foreign student visas. The updated strategy will require applicants to make their social media accounts public for vetting purposes or face potential denial.

The congresswomen did get a laugh out of her remarks. Cato Institute’s vice president for economic and social policy studies, Alex Nowrasteh, who was testifying at the time, stepped in to “defend” the First Lady. “Not everybody could marry Donald Trump, and I think that’s quite an achievement, so I think she deserves credit for that,” he said as Crockett giggled in agreement.

RELATED CONTENT: Son Of U.S. Soldier Left Without Citizenship, Deported To Jamaica