News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman City Of Atlanta Fires HR Chief After Investigation Reveals She Created Position For Daughter According to the city's report, Tarlesha Smith created a job for her daughter, who was never interviewed for the role.









The City of Atlanta has fired its head of human resources after it was discovered that she created a position for her daughter at City Hall despite her lack of qualifications for the role.

Tarlesha Smith’s termination comes after an investigation by the city’s law department which was prompted by a report that was released by The Office of the Inspector General in May.

The office found that Smith created a compliance analyst position in the Office of the City Solicitor for her daughter, Bridget. The role came with an annual salary of around $52,000, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

However, Bridget allegedly not only got the job before it was publicly listed but was never interviewed. Moreover, the report detailed how Smith retaliated against a supervisor who questioned her daughter’s qualifications for the role.

Bridget requested to telework following her on-site training, but she misinterpreted the in-person requirements for the position. When her supervisor denied the request, Bridget became “disengaged” and lacked punctuality, according to the report obtained by the Journal-Constitution

When the supervisor brought this issue to light, HR placed her on administrative leave. Smith also suggested disciplinary action. The city’s independent inquiry confirmed the Inspector General’s findings that Smith had abused her power in not only getting her daughter the role but also in the “adverse action” against the supervisor.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens originally appointed Smith to the leadership role in 2022. Atlanta’s Chief Operating Officer, LaChandra Burks, revealed Smith’s firing for misconduct in a July 25 letter to the City Council.

“We take allegations of wrongdoing very seriously, especially if it involves a leader of the organization,” she wrote.

The mayor’s office will now search for a replacement for Smith. In the meantime, an interim human resources commissioner has already taken her place.

