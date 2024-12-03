Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Helen Brown Harden, Founder Of Historic Bankhead Seafood Restaurant, Dies Harden started the legendary restaurant more than 50 years ago.







The founder of Atlanta’s Bankhead Seafood, Helen Brown Harden, has died.

“For over 50 years, she gifted our community a culinary treasure that grew into a beloved institution,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement on Monday, Dec. 2, per 11Alive. “As we recently celebrated Mike and TI’s reopening of Bankhead Seafood, we are reminded of Ms. Harden’s contribution to our city. Her legacy will endure, not only through her food but also in the hearts of all who were touched by her vision and dedication to serving our community.”

Harden, whose age was not immediately known, started the legendary restaurant over 50 years ago. However, the seafood spot faced a raft of hardships, leading to its closure in 2018. Atlanta rappers T.I. and Killer Mike revitalized the community staple, securing a $1 million loan to bring back the restaurant, which officially re-opened its doors in November.

Bankhead Seafood also confirmed the news to its customers on Facebook.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a true Atlanta legend, Mrs. Helen Harden, affectionately known to the neighborhood as ‘Mama.’ As we celebrate her remarkable life and mourn her passing, let us hold tightly to the joy, love, and inspiration she brought to so many. Her legacy lives on, especially on the corner of Bankhead and Westlake in Atlanta, GA, where her presence shaped the heart of our community.”

The post added, “We are committed to carrying her vision forward. Bankhead Seafood will remain the warm, welcoming place she built… A true testament to her dedication and love for the people of Atlanta.”

Bankhead Seafood did not disclose the cause of Harden’s death. However, customers were encouraged to share their memories of the beloved figure.

