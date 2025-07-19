Women by Kandiss Edwards City Of College Park Honors Claressa Shields Shields spent her day in College Park working with aspiring fighters and promoting youth fitness and mentorship. The city officials presented her with a special proclamation acknowledging her achievements and community impact.







On July 17, the city of College Park presented Claressa Shields with a city proclamation.

Shields spent her day in College Park working with aspiring fighters and promoting youth fitness and mentorship. The city officials presented her with a special proclamation acknowledging her achievements and community impact.

Though originally from Flint, Michigan, Shields expressed her gratitude at being chosen for the award. She stated, the proclamation serves as a sign that she has been adopted into her new residence and is embraced the same as she is in Flint.

The boxer visited the park, where she spent time with young athletes learning the fundamentals of boxing. The city of College Park posted highlights of the event to Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, the city thanked the Olympian for her appearance.

Parents and coaches watched as Shields showed proper stance, punching, and boxing techniques. She spent time in the ring and took photos with campers, offering individual encouragement and sharing her journey.

Shields said youth empowerment is one of the many reasons she was drawn to the event. The champion believes positive role models are necessary in child development.

The event was hosted by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department, which runs the summer boxing camp at Phillips Park. This year’s camp has drawn over 50 participants ages 8 to 15. The camp includes afternoon conditioning drills, ring training, and character-building talks led by local coaches.

City officials say Shields’ presence has energized the program and reinforced the city’s broader efforts to engage children in positive after-school activities.

“Her visit highlights the power of sport to bring communities together,” said one park organizer.

College Park is one of many communities using sports camps to promote youth development and healthy living in Atlanta. Shields’ visit follows recent appearances by other professional athletes at city-run programs, aiming to inspire the next generation.

