Claressa Shields Responds To Laila Ali's Fight Consideration 'I'm The Greatest Now' Laila Ali would consider fighting Claressa Shields if the price tag reaches $15 million.







Laila Ali says she’s down to fight Claressa Shields for the right price, which prompted a response from the Olympian, who declared, “I’m the greatest now.”

Talk of a potential fight reignited after Ali said in a recent interview that she’d be willing to come out of retirement to face Shields if the payday is between $15 and $20 million.

“The rumor that I heard is that unless somebody has $15, $20 million, don’t even call me [about a fight against Shields]. That’s all I got,” Ali said in a clip shared online.

Laila Ali says she’ll come out of retirement to fight Claressa Shields for $15–$20 million. pic.twitter.com/vTVPQNBP3b — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 13, 2025

The undefeated retired champ stood firm on her multimillion-dollar demand, making it clear that unless her price range is met, there’s no chance of seeing her step back into the ring.

“I said unless somebody calls me and says they have it, we’re not even gonna have a conversation,” Ali declared. “I’m not trying to come back and fight, but if someone offered that kind of money, I would actually have to think about it.”

Never one to hold her tongue, Shields fired back as soon as she heard about Ali’s offer, telling Muhammad Ali’s daughter she’s not afraid to step in the ring because she’s “been ready.”

“What a great weekend of boxing 🥊! Really motivated! Now @TheRealLailaAli, I’m the GREATEST NOW!” Shields tweeted. “Be careful what you ask for! You know I’ve been wanting to make you eat your words! You not a better boxer than me & at 175, I’ll put you on your back! BEEN READY FOR YOU!”

What a great weekend of boxing 🥊! Really motivated! Now @TheRealLailaAli I’m the GREATEST NOW! Be careful what you ask for ! You know I’ve been wanting to make you eat your words! You not a better boxer than me & at 175 I’ll put you on your back! BEEN READY FOR YOU! #GWOAT… — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) July 13, 2025

It would be a fight for the history books. Ali hasn’t stepped into the ring since her 2007 retirement, leaving with an undefeated 24-0 record. Widely celebrated as one of the greatest female boxers ever and the daughter of the legendary G.O.A.T., Muhammad Ali, her return would command global attention, no matter who she faces.

Shields proudly calls herself the GWOAT (Greatest Woman of All Time), and her record backs it up. A two-time Olympic gold medalist from the 2012 and 2016 Games, Shields is a former unified super middleweight champion and a current multi-division titleholder.

She holds the record for becoming a two-, three-, four-, and five-division world champion in the fewest professional bouts. Hailing from Flint, Michigan, Shields has only suffered one loss in her entire career, a moment she candidly revisited in her 2024 biopic, The Fire Inside.

