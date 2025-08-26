Politics by Sharelle B. McNair Conservative Activist CJ Pearson Says White Liberals Are ‘Fearful’ Of Losing Power Over Black Americans The pro-Trump activist says signs like that promotes racism from white liberals.







A viral protest sign in Virginia triggered some feelings for conservative activist CJ Pearson, pushing claims that white liberals are starting to get scared of losing “power” over Black Americans, Fox News reports.

A white woman was seen holding a sign outside of an Arlington County school board meeting, allegedly pushing accusations of racial undertones due to the state’s lieutenant governor and GOP gubernatorial candidate, Winsome Earle-Sears, being Black. “Hey Winsome, if trans can’t share your bathroom, then Blacks can’t share my water fountain,” the sign held by the unidentified woman read.

Let’s check in on white progressive women in Arlington. pic.twitter.com/P3zGFXXxU5 — Arlington GOP (@goparlington) August 21, 2025

Pearson said the sign promotes racism from white liberals. “This is a sign being held by a white liberal protesting against the Black Republican nominee for Governor in Virginia speaking out against boys using the girls’ bathroom,” Pearson wrote. “White liberals are some of the most racist people in the United States.”

He defended Earle-Sears, claiming “the Left has always been unapologetically nasty to Black people who think for themselves.” “First and foremost, I’m not surprised by what happened at that protest and those comments that were directed at Winsome,” the GOP activist said.

“And the reason that they do is because they know that courage is contagious. They know that the more Black people that wake up start asking questions, [including the] biggest question of all, ‘What have the Democrats done for us lately; their political grip on the Black community will start to loosen, and they will lose power.”

He also labeled them as the “greatest threat to Western civilization” on X.

White liberal women are the greatest threat to Western civilization. https://t.co/qoahMRJdSg — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) August 23, 2025

Other leaders came to Earle-Sears’ defense like former Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), who is also running for the state’s governor’s seat in 2026. She called the signage “racist and abhorrent.” “Many Virginians remember the segregated water fountains (and buses and schools and neighborhoods) of Virginia’s recent history,” she wrote on X.

“And no matter the intended purpose or tone, and no matter how much one might find someone else’s beliefs objectionable, to threaten a return of Jim Crow and segregation to a Black woman is unacceptable. Full stop.”

As I said yesterday, the sign displayed in Arlington last night was racist and abhorrent.



Many Virginians remember the segregated water fountains (and buses and schools and neighborhoods) of Virginia’s recent history. And no matter the intended purpose or tone and no matter how… — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerForVA) August 22, 2025

However, the co-chair of the GOP Youth Advisory Council called her response calculated. Even the lieutenant governor chimed in, saying Spanberger’s response should have been stronger, calling it a “very weak response from a very weak person who we know cannot lead Virginia as governor.”’

