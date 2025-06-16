Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Claressa Shields Will Give $100K To Any Woman Who Can Beat Her 'I got $100K for any girl that think they can whoop me. Street fighter, boxer, MMA. Hey, if you can beat me, I got a $100K for you.'







At the recent BET Awards ceremony, during an interview, the woman who refers to herself as the G.W.O.A.T. (Greatest Woman of All Time), Claressa Shields, has put up a $100,000 challenge to any woman who thinks they can beat her in the boxing ring or outside of it.

While being interviewed by Hollywood Unlocked, the undefeated boxer responded to a question about Baddies cast member Tesehki, challenging her to square off against her. That’s when she dropped the offer to not just her but to anyone who dared to challenge her.

“This is how a ‘call-out’ goes. You call me out, and I say yes. We scrap. That’s how we do it in my hood. I’ve never had a fight where it’s like, ‘Oh, if I stop doing XYZ, then I could do XYZ,’ I don’t know. But it’s free smoke; that’s all I’m sayin’.”

But it’s apparent that she has opened that offer to anyone who wants the smoke.

“Free smoke for anybody who feel like they can beat me in a fight. I got a $100K. I wish I would’ve brought $100K with me so I can just throw it on the table. But, I got $100K for any girl that think they can whoop me. Street fighter, boxer, MMA. Hey, if you can beat me, I got a $100K for you. And I just don’t see it happening.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

She also took to X to reassure her followers that, despite Tesehki saying they saw each other at the BET Awards, they did not come face to face.

“Let’s set the record straight: I never ran into Tesehki at the BET Awards.”

Let’s set the record straight: I never ran into Tesehki at the BET Awards. I’m focused on real fights with real athletes—world champions, not randoms looking for clout. When you’ve got back-to-back Olympic gold medals and multiple world titles in five weight classes, maybe then… — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) June 13, 2025

The undefeated pugilist has a record of 16 victories and no defeats and became the first-ever women’s undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing history.

RELATED CONTENT: Claressa Shields Earns A BET Nomination For ‘Sportswoman Of The Year’