Claressa Shields Is Looking To Add Another Boxing Title To Her Mantle The undefeated boxer will be fighting Danielle Perkins at the Dort Financial Center, on Feb. 2 for the heavyweight belt







Claressa Shields, professional boxer and undisputed two-division champion, is preparing for her next match in an attempt to keep her undefeated record while adding another championship belt to her waist when she goes home to Michigan to face undefeated boxer, Danielle Perkins.

According to The Detroit News, the Flint fighter will fight Perkins at the Dort Financial Center on Feb. 2, which will air live on DAZN. Her record is an impressive 15-0. She is going up against Perkins, who took two years off but has won her last two fights via knockout, and her undefeated record is now 5-0.

Shields, who calls herself the “G.W.O.A.T.,” a play off Muhammad Ali’s infamous “G.O.A.T.” proclamation when he declared himself the greatest of all time. She borrows the moniker but adds “woman,” making her the greatest woman of all time, according to her own admission. She has won two Olympic gold medals, and her last victory took place in July 2024 when she took the heavyweight title from Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse in July 2024 by knocking her out in two rounds.

She is extremely confident, although she is facing a fighter several inches taller than her at 5′ 11″ as she stands at 5″8.”

“She is fighting against the best,” Shields said, “and if she comes in there and she don’t put her chin down, and she feels like she can just come out there and bully me and put her size and her weight on me and just punch me hard and that’s going to win her the fight, she’s in for a rude awakening.”

The Sporting News has reported that Shields won gold at super welterweight, middleweight, and super middleweight before she captured heavyweight gold in July. But she’s not fighting a shrinking violet in Perkins, who is a two-time World Championship medalist who played basketball at St. John’s.

“If it’s going to be a dogfight, then so far, there’s going to be two dogs, and you’re not going to know who’s who,” Perkins said.

Shields is keeping her options open before the fight even starts by challenging yet another boxer before stepping in the ring with Perkins.

According to USA Today, she wants to get in the ring with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

“People who are against that are just sexist and they don’t know boxing,” Shields stated. “It’s very strange to me that they think that a YouTuber can beat a woman boxer who has two Olympic gold medals, (multiple) world titles, and fought as a heavyweight.”

She has so much disdain for Paul that she says even her next opponent would beat Paul.

“Jake Paul showed that he has not gotten better with his skills,” she said. “He needs to train harder and better. And honestly, I think the girl that I’m getting ready to fight against, Danielle Perkins, can beat Jake Paul, too.”

