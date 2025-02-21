Claressa Shields Suspended For Marijuana But Will Fight Infraction After Denying She Ever ‘Smoked Weed’

Undisputed world champion boxer Claressa Shields has been suspended after testing positive for marijuana, but she claims she is innocent because she’s “never smoked weed.”

According to ESPN, Shields, who labels herself the GWOAT (Greatest Woman of all time) of boxing, was suspended after The Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission stated she tested positive for marijuana after her latest fight on Feb. 2 in her home state. The commission also indicated that she is under investigation due to the testing results. She was given an ‘oral fluid sample’ after she defeated heavyweight Danielle Perkins.

Although marijuana has been decriminalized in several states, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) still has it on its banned list of drugs.

“Ms. Shields’ conduct as a licensed professional boxer constitutes an immediate threat to the integrity of professional boxing, the public interest and the welfare and safety of professional athletes,” the Michigan Commission said in a written statement.

Shields took to social media to give a statement declaring she never smoked weed and responding that the suspension is only temporary as she plans to go to “trial” to prove her innocence.

This isn’t breaking. And it’s not a thinking face, it was marijuana, no PEDs. Also @arielhelwani it’s a temporary suspension til I go to trial for the very petite amount. I’ve never smoked weed. https://t.co/oAN2oredVn — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) February 20, 2025

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has given her a “show notice” to explain the positive test result. During its investigation, the Michigan Commission will determine if disciplinary action is necessary.

The undefeated boxer, who sports a record of 16 victories and no defeats, became the first-ever women’s undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing history when she defeated Perkins unanimously at her last boxing match. The fight occurred in her Flint hometown at the Dort Financial Center.

Shields is the only boxer to hold every major world title, WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO in three weight classes and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

