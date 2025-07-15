Gervonta Davis Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges In Florida

Domestic violence charges have been levied against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis after he was arrested on an alleged assault against a former girlfriend in Florida.

According to ESPN, the boxer was taken into custody July 11 in Miami Beach, stemming from an accusation of domestic violence, drawing a misdemeanor battery charge for the incident. He was transported there by the Doral Police Department. The 30-year-old was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with a $10,000 bond but was released. He is slated to return to court July 29.

The arrest comes nearly a month after he allegedly assaulted the mother of two of his three children on Father’s Day outside of her home in Doral, according to an incident report by the Doral Police Department.

REPORT: Gervonta Davis has been released on bail 🚨 pic.twitter.com/G6FBeLVJXU — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) July 12, 2025

According to an incident report, Davis’ former girlfriend, who is also the mother of two of his children, told police officers that the two engaged in a verbal altercation over “personal matters and Gervonta having insecurities about the sexuality of their son.” On June 15, after the boxer arrived at her residence to pick up their children, the situation was elevated, and after he placed both children in his car, he allegedly punched her “on the rear of her head with a closed fist” and also slapped her in the face.

She retrieved the children, which angered Davis even more. She stated that he revved the engine of his car in a threatening manner, but she was able to extricate herself from the situation without further incident. She went to the local hospital for medical treatment.

The report also stated that there had been “approximately 10” undocumented physical altercations between the two of them.

Davis has had issues with the law previously that have included domestic violence. In December 2022, he was arrested after he allegedly hit a woman with a “closed-hand type slap.” The charges were later dropped.

It was reported earlier this year that Davis is slated to fight Aug. 16 in Las Vegas for a rematch with Lamont Roach. The last bout between the two ended in a majority draw in favor of Davis.

