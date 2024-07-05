Ryan Garcia Expelled From World Boxing Council After Racist Rant

The downfall of soon-to-be ex-boxer Ryan Garcia continues. After a live-streamed racist rant against Blacks and disparaging Muslims, the president of the World Boxing Council (WBC) has expelled Garcia, according to ESPN.

Mauricio Sulaiman took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to acknowledge the punishment given to Garcia after several missteps with the fighter over the past several months, including being suspended for failing a drug test from his last boxing match.

Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse. pic.twitter.com/pCIOH2am7B — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) July 4, 2024

Garcia reacted to the news by posting on social media, “I was trolling I want all the killing to stop. I love everyone sorry if I offended you.”

Garcia is already serving a one-year suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission after testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug Ostarine. He fought Devin Haney on April 20 and scored a victory over his undefeated opponent until two positive tests were revealed. The fight was then officially ruled a no-contest.

Along with the suspension, Garcia forfeited the $1.1 million purse he was to be paid and was fined an additional $10,000 penalty.

Haney announced that he may file suit against Garcia because he lost money after the defeat despite the subsequent “no contest” decision.

After Garcia’s latest incident, his family put out a statement seemingly blaming his recent issues on his struggle with mental health.

“Our family unequivocally does not support any statements [Garcia] has made regarding race or religion — these do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised. Those who know Ryan can attest to this fact. Ryan has been open about his ongoing struggle with mental health over the years, and as a family, we are committed to ensuring and encouraging that he receives the necessary help to navigate this very challenging time and address both his immediate and long-term well-being.”

