(Image: iStock) Technology by Sidnee Michelle Claude’s AI Chats Made Public In Google Search Results, Raising Privacy Concerns The issue came to light after users discovered that a Google search could surface shared Claude conversations and AI-generated content.







Shared conversations created with Anthropic’s Claude AI assistant appeared in Google search results, raising questions about how generative AI platforms handle shared content and whether users fully understand the privacy implications of making chatbot conversations public, Fortune reports.

The issue came to light after users discovered that a Google search could surface shared Claude conversations and AI-generated content, including documents, applications, and other projects created through the platform.

Some of the indexed pages reportedly contained sensitive information, including cryptocurrency wallet keys, resumes, legal discussions, and personal details. There is no indication that Anthropic’s systems were hacked or that users’ private conversations were exposed through a data breach.

Anthropic said the indexed pages stemmed from conversations that users had made public using Claude’s “Share” feature, which generates a public webpage that anyone with the link can view.

“We give people control over sharing their Claude conversations publicly, and in keeping with our privacy principles, we do not share chat directories or sitemaps with search engines like Google,” an Anthropic spokesperson told the outlet.

“These shareable links are not guessable or discoverable unless people choose to share them themselves. When someone shares a conversation, they are making that content publicly accessible, and like other public web content, it may be archived by third-party services.”

Search engine experts have long noted that a robots.txt file, which tells search engines whether pages should be crawled, does not guarantee that public webpages will remain out of search results. Publicly accessible pages can still be indexed under certain circumstances unless additional technical measures are implemented.

By July 27, the Google search query that surfaced the shared Claude pages no longer returned the same results, suggesting Anthropic had taken steps to reduce the pages’ visibility in search results. Existing public share links, however, remained accessible to anyone who already had the URL or received it directly.

The episode highlights the growing importance of understanding how AI sharing tools work as consumers and businesses increasingly rely on generative AI for writing, coding, research, and strategic planning. While many users assume a shared link functions like an unlisted document, public webpages may still be discoverable or archived by third-party services unless appropriate safeguards are in place.

For businesses, the incident also serves as a reminder to establish clear AI governance policies. Employees who share chatbot conversations containing financial analyses, proprietary code, internal strategy documents, or customer information could unintentionally expose sensitive business data if those conversations are made publicly accessible.

As organizations continue adopting generative AI tools, cybersecurity experts recommend reviewing a platform’s sharing settings before including confidential personal or business information in chatbot conversations.

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