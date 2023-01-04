Climate-Friendly Grants From $50,000 To $250,000 Available In Chicago

Small businesses and nonprofits in Chicago could benefit from new grants that help finance climate change efforts and advances the city’s change to a greener economy.

Individual grants of roughly $50,000 to $250,000 are available through the City of Chicago Climate Infrastructure Fund.

The $5 million fund can be used for several purposes. They include supporting capital investments in energy efficiency projects, buying electric vehicles, and setting up EV charging stations.

The funding can also be used to support proposals that help control stormwater management systems and diminish onsite flooding. Check here for more information and details on what categories grant applications must be submitted under.

Based on a news release, the plan establishes a goal to trim emissions by 62% by 2040 through interconnected climate strategies designed to better serve all Chicago communities, particularly Black and brown ones. It aims to assist working-class communities who disproportionately experience the chronic stress and impacts of the changing climate. Last year, the city committed $188 million, which included investment in environmental programs.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stated among her comments, “The Climate Infrastructure Fund is further strengthening this foundation by supporting organizations and small businesses as they take on leadership roles as participants and beneficiaries in the green economy.”

The $5 million Climate Infrastructure Fund also is meant to help the city meet targets within the 2022 Climate Action Plan.

The Department of Planning and Development’s Chicago Recovery Plan Initiative is partnering in the effort.

There are many eligibility factors for grant applicants. For instance, they “may be Chicago non-profit organizations and small businesses, with priority given to projects located in environmental justice communities.” Preferred projects will show the capacity to make in 2023.”

Applications will be scored on criteria tied to climate mitigation and resilience factors, equity impact, and project readiness.

Applications must be submitted here by Feb. 24, 2023.