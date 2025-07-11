Phoenix Suns Gives Devin Booker Largest Contract Extension In NBA History

Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker has just signed the largest contract extension in the history of the National Basketball Association (NBA), thus making his annual salary the highest of any player in the league.

According to ESPN, this announcement comes several days after the NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, extended the contract of this year’s NBA MVP and NBA Finals MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who inked a $285 million supermax extension. After signing the extension, Gilgeous-Alexander’s annual salary increased to $71.25 million. With Booker’s recent deal, he will be making $72.5 million per year. Booker agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with the franchise.

STAYING IN THE VALLEY 🏜️ Official: Devin Booker has signed a contract extension! pic.twitter.com/7x6pjb2eGY — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 10, 2025

The Suns announced that the franchise signed the team’s all-time leading scorer July 10.