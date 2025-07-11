July 11, 2025
Phoenix Suns Gives Devin Booker Largest Contract Extension In NBA History
Booker agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with the franchise.
Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker has just signed the largest contract extension in the history of the National Basketball Association (NBA), thus making his annual salary the highest of any player in the league.
According to ESPN, this announcement comes several days after the NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, extended the contract of this year’s NBA MVP and NBA Finals MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who inked a $285 million supermax extension. After signing the extension, Gilgeous-Alexander’s annual salary increased to $71.25 million. With Booker’s recent deal, he will be making $72.5 million per year. Booker agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with the franchise.
The Suns announced that the franchise signed the team’s all-time leading scorer July 10.
“This moment means so much to me and my family,” said Booker in a written statement. “Ten years ago, my NBA dreams became a reality when I was drafted here, and Phoenix is my home. I love this city and am proud of what we have accomplished over the past decade. I am grateful to Mat Ishbia and the entire Phoenix Suns organization for the partnership. Thank you, fans, for your loyalty and support. More to come!!”
The Suns gave Booker the record contract extension despite the team not making the playoffs this past season after having a losing record of 36-46 and finishing in 11th place in the Western Conference. The team lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals. The Suns just participated in a seven-team trade that sent former Booker teammate Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.
“Devin Booker is the embodiment of the Phoenix Suns, representing the best of our organization, our community and our future,” said Suns owner Mat Ishbia. “As the team’s all-time leading scorer, his on-court achievements are unparalleled and the result of his relentless preparation and unwavering pursuit of excellence. His character, leadership and ‘I’ll do it’ mentality define the standards and culture we uphold. Moreover, his connection with our fans is unique – his impact resonates across the Valley, and his tireless efforts in supporting Arizona’s youth and families reflect the deep community bond we cherish.”
