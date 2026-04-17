Money by Kandiss Edwards Coach Stormy Speaks Out After Settling FTC Lawsuit Stormy Wellington is barred from making any future earnings claims unless they are truthful, non-misleading, and supported by written evidence







Multi-level marketing influencer Stormy Wellington is speaking out after settling a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit alleging she used deceptive earnings claims to recruit participants into two different companies.

Under the settlement terms, Wellington is now permanently banned from misrepresenting potential earnings through her company, Farmasi. She is prohibited from making direct statements or using suggestive lifestyle imagery, such as photos of luxury goods. This ban extends to any other future business ventures she may promote. In an interview on the Isaiah Factor Uncensored podcast, Wellington stands behind her business practices. However, she says her future endeavors will have to be presented and worded carefully.

“There are some things that I use as a marketer. There are some things that I use as strategies, you know, I’m a manifestor. I believe that life and death is in the power of the tongue.” Wellington said. “I learned through this experience that you can’t do that when you become a woman of my caliber. You can’t say things that’s based on wishful thinking.”

Additionally, she is barred from making any future earnings claims unless they are truthful, non-misleading, and supported by written evidence at the time the claim is made. This evidence must remain available for inspection by the FTC at any time. Furthermore, the settlement outlines a notification process, requiring Wellington to inform all current participants in her recruitment network of the court order and the strict terms prohibiting deceptive financial claims.

The FTC’s legal action centers on Wellington’s role as a top-tier “Life Changer” at TLC and a high-ranking “Influencer” at Farmasi. According to the complaint, Wellington utilized social media platforms and YouTube videos to report baseless earnings claims, allegedly promising recruits they could earn between $100,000 and $1,000,000 within short timeframes. Federal investigators characterized these recruitment efforts as aggressive, citing a specific instance in which Wellington vowed to create “60 new millionaires in 2026.”

These promises of guaranteed wealth contradicted the hard data. The FTC noted that Farmasi’s own 2023 income disclosure revealed that fewer than 1% of active participants actually reached a six-figure income. Furthermore, the agency accused Wellington of using deceptive imagery to mislead the public, frequently showcasing luxury homes, high-end vehicles, and expensive travel to imply that such a lifestyle was a probable outcome for anyone joining her sales network.

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