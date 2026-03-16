Glen Davis Released From Prison After Serving 17 Months For Healthcare Scam

NBA Champion Glen Davis, who was known to basketball fans as Big Baby during his playing days, has been released after serving 17 months in prison for his role in defrauding the league’s health insurance plan.

A video was posted to social media showing Big Baby celebrating his release, saying, “I’m back, man. I’m back, baby.”

You & Diamond… Been playing gaaammmmeezzzz!! BIG BABY FREE!! WELCOME HOME KING KILO!! pic.twitter.com/R1CWkLLZsK — Kris D. Lofton (@RealKrisDLofton) March 13, 2026

The former Celtics player was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison on May 9, 2024, after being found guilty of attempting to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan.

He was found guilty on Nov. 15, 2024, along with former NBA player Will Bynum of healthcare fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit healthcare and wire fraud. The two were among 16 other former players convicted for their role in the insurance scheme. He will also have to serve three years of supervised release and has been ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution.

“He used his time productively while serving his sentence and took many programs during that time,” Davis’ attorney, Brendan White, told The Athletic. “He’s ready to become a productive member of society again.”

Davis is released from prison, but still has to serve at a halfway house. He will enter the Long Beach Residential Reentry Management Office. As part of his stay, he will be enrolled in financial management classes and drug treatment that was mandated in his original sentence. He is slated to be there until his release on July 9. He will then face three years of supervised release.

The other former NBA players arrested and charged in the scheme are Milt Palacio, Antoine Wright, Charles Watson, Darius Miles, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Jamario Moon, Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Tony Allen, Shannon Brown, Melvin Ely, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Sebastian Telfair, and Tony Wroten.

Davis, who won an NBA championship in 2008 with the Boston Celtics, also played for the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers.

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