Tennis Star CoCo Gauff Makes History At D.C. Open Tournament

Go off, Guaff!

Professional tennis player Coco Gauff celebrated an astonishing victory at the DC Open, winning an esteemed title at a WTA 500-level tournament. Competing for 84 minutes in smoldering hot weather, the 19-year-old collected her first win at this level.

Honored with three wins at the 250 level and her recent win at the 500 level, Gauff made history by becoming the first teenager to hold four titles since 2009, according to the Washington Post. She also received runner-up at the French Open in 2022.

Gauff defeated Maria Sakkari, 6-2,6-3, at the tournament. However, winning was not the only goal she had in sight. Gauff wanted to show her personality and have fun on the court. She showed this with her celebratory dance and twirl at the end of the tournament.

Awarded a heavy, black-and-silver trophy named after Donal Dell, one of the founders of the tennis tournament, Gauff joked, “I [don’t] go to the gym for nothing.”

“I think the caliber of players I have beat this week was probably the strongest out of all of the tournaments I’ve played,” she said when reflecting on her competition.

Gauff returned with a stellar performance after a shocking loss against Sofia Kenin at Wimbledon last month. With a new coaching team and a more relaxed aura, Guaff won four straight sets. Three of these wins were against top-20 opponents, including Sakkari.

Following the tournament, Gauff thanked her new coaches, Pere Riba and Brad Gilbert. She gave a shout-out to her little brothers, who were unable to attend because of a family birthday party in New Orleans.

“I’m at press right now, bro. I’ve got to call you later,” she said after receiving the call from her brother at her news conference.

“That’s the first time he’s called me in, like, two months. I’m not even kidding. I’m usually the one calling him.”

Although Gauff played well, she believes she can still work on her game and improve.

At the end of the tournament, Gauff signed several autographs for her fans, including many children. She expressed how significant it is to hold a position where she can be a role model.

