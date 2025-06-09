Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Coco Gauff Joins GOAT Ranks While Brushing Off A Hater At French Open This is Gauff's second Grand Slam title.







A new tennis champion has been crowned. Coco Gauff now joins the ranks of Althea Gibson and Serena Williams as the third Black woman in history to win the French Open.

Not only is Gauff’s accomplishment a serve for Black history, but also a win for the United States. She has become the first American woman to win the competition, widely known as Roland-Garros, since Williams in 2015. Gibson became the first Black woman to do so in 1956.

Gauff secured her victory on June 7 by beating the No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka. She overcame a deficit on a windy day at the courts to become the French Open’s latest champion at just 21 years old. Gauff previously scored another grand slam win, overpowering Sabalenka during the 2023 U.S. Open.

The accomplishment brought Gauff to the tennis court floor in shock and amazement. Following the win, Gauff told reporters how she did not initially believe that she could take home the trophy.

“I didn’t think, honestly, that I could do it,” Gauff said on the courts, as reported by Forbes. “But I’m gonna quote Tyler, The Creator right here. He said, ‘If I ever told you I had a doubt inside me, I must be lying.’ I’d like to leave that with you guys. I think I was lying to myself, and I definitely could do it. Shout out to Tyler.”

Her competitor, Sabalenka, also did not think highly of Gauff’s game. The tennis player for Belarus caught flak for degrading Gauff’s performance in the match.

“She won the match not because she played incredible, just because I made all those mistakes,” Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka then referenced another competitor, Iga Świątek, whom she believes would also have won. Upon hearing Sabalenka’s rebuff of her skills, Gauff brushed off the surly comment.

“I mean, I don’t agree with that. I’m here sitting here [as the champion],” she responded. “No shade to Iga or anything, but last time I played her I won in straight sets. I don’t think that’s a fair thing to say, because anything can really happen.”

Gauff also kept things focused on her own supporters, who helped her earn another championship. Despite her 2023 U.S. Open win, Gauff had struggled to reach the finish line, also losing during the 2022 French Open finals.

“I’d like to thank my parents,” Gauff said. “You guys have done a lot for me, from washing my clothes to keeping me grounded and giving me the belief that I can do it. You guys probably believe in me more than I do myself. I really appreciate and love you guys. To my brothers at home, you’re the reason I do this. You inspire me more than you know. To all my family at home, thank you.”

Now, she can celebrate her newest accolade that has made her a tennis legend, just like Gibson and Williams.

“I’d like to thank my team. I had three finals, but I got the most important one. I guess that’s all that matters,” added Gauff. “You guys have been a joy to be around, and you guys are individually truly great people. Pushing me and also making it fun. I know sometimes I’m not the easiest, and I can be so serious. But you remind me there’s more to life than tennis. That’s what makes me play better on the court. Thank you individually, to all of you. I appreciate you guys so much.”

Gauff will take home $2.9 million in prize money for her historic feat.

RELATED CONTENT: Grit Meets Grown Man: David Yurman Taps NBA Stars Carmelo Anthony And Jaylen Brown For Bold New Chain Campaign