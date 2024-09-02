Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Coco Gauff Keeps Spirits Up After Early Loss In U.S. Open Gauff has faced a series of setbacks despite winning the 2023 U.S. Open.







After Coco Gauff’s early loss at the U.S. Open, the 2023 champion kept all things in perspective.

Despite continuing a series of losses unbecoming of the tennis star, the No. 3 seed remained positive about the year she’s had. According to NPR, Gauff spoke following her round of 16 defeat to Emma Navarro on Sept. 1.

“I feel like there’s 70 other players in the draw that would love to have the summer that I had, even though it’s (the) least, probably, (I’ve) done well during this time of the year,” expressed Gauff. “So many people want to be in the fourth round. So many people want to make the Olympics. So many people want to be a flag bearer. It’s perspective.”

However, Gauff remains on an uphill battle to reclaim her throne, with another chance now over at the U.S. Open. Before this, Gauff lost in the third round at the Paris Olympics.

To prepare for the New York-based tournament, Gauff also struggled through contests that also resulted in defeat. Despite working on her serve, she tied her own career high of 19 double-faults in her second loss to Navarro.

Of the issue, the 20-year-old called it a “mental hurdle” she hopes to overcome.

“It’s sometimes more of an emotional, mental thing, because if I go out on the practice court right now, I would make, like, 30 serves in a row. I’ve done it before,” Gauff said. “I think it’s also just kind of a mental hurdle that I have to get over when it comes. … But I definitely want to look at other things, because I don’t want to lose matches like this anymore.”

With 60 unforced errors during her final match at the competition, Gauff is a far cry from her performance just last year, where she won her first Grand Slam title. While the Olympian still chases her former glory, she hopes to course-correct her current problems to become a champion again.

