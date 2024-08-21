Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tennis Champ Coco Gauff Serves On Her First Wheaties Box Gauff will take over the coveted Wheaties box from tennis legend Billie Jean King.







Coco Gauff has landed on her own Wheaties box. The 2023 U.S. Open champion will take over the cover from tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Gauff’s new accolade comes amid her entry into the 2024 competition, which began on Aug. 19. Gauff spoke of the “honor” to secede King on the “Breakfast of Champions.”

“It is an honor to be on the next Wheaties box, especially as the legendary Billie Jean King passes the historic ‘Wheaties Champion’ title onto me,” said Gauff, as reported by NBC 4. “I’ve had so many role models in this sport help guide my professional and personal journey, and I hope to keep empowering the next generation to also work hard and dream big.”

The multigenerational Tennis duo shared a photo opportunity with their respective boxes.

Of the newest “Wheaties Champion,” the cereal brand noted how Gauff is already an accomplished tennis player at such a young age.

“At the age of 20, Coco Gauff is already showing the world that anything is possible when you dare to dream — the definition of a Wheaties Champion,” said KC Glaser, senior brand experience manager for Wheaties, per the news outlet. “We are thrilled to recognize Coco as our newest Wheaties champion amid her incredible season on the court and her ongoing activism work off the court.”

However, this latest endorsement is one of many for the tennis star. The 20-year-old recently unveiled the Coco CG2. The New Balance sneaker is her second one with the brand. It incorporates light blue colors with “tennis ball” yellow to highlight her knack for the sport.

Moreover, Gauff made headlines at the 2024 Paris Olympics as well. As the games began, Gauff received the honor of the U.S. flag bearer alongside LeBron James. While she did not earn any medals, Gauff aims to reclaim her victory at the U.S. tournament.

As for her Wheaties box, retailers nationwide will begin selling the collector’s item in August.

