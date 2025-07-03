Coco Gauff Loses At Wimbledon But Will Use Time ‘To Reset’

After winning her last tournament and rising up to become the No. 2-ranked tennis player, Coco Gauff got bumped from Wimbledon in the first round.

According to NBC Sports, Gauff was disappointed with the loss, but it won’t stop her from her goals as she intends to “reset.” Her loss comes less than a month after she won the French Open on June 7, besting No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka. With the victory, Gauff became the first American woman in over 10 years to win the tournament, since Serena Williams did it in 2014.

The expectation was high for Gauff to do better, but she has traditionally done better on a clay tennis court than on grass. The surface for the French Open was clay, while Wimbledon is on grass.

She lost to an unseeded player, Dayana Yastremska, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

After losing the tennis match, Gauff said, “I definitely was struggling in the locker room. I don’t like losing. The main thing I’m sure my team and everyone is going to tell me (is): ‘You did well at Roland-Garros. Don’t be so upset.’ Things like that.”

The All England Club has not been good to Gauff. This is the second time in three years that she has lost in the first round. At every major tournament she’s been involved in, she has at least made it to the semifinals, yet at All England, she’s never made it past the fourth round.

But she is taking the loss in stride and promises to get back on track. Gauff stated that she’s not going to dwell on the loss but that losing “isn’t the worst thing” to happen as she can now refocus back to her previous winning ways.

“I mean, obviously, I’m not going to dwell on this too long, because I want to do well at the U.S. Open. Maybe losing here (in the) first round isn’t the worst thing in the world,” she said, “because I have time to reset.”

