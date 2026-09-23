(AI-generated image) Sports by Selena Hill Can A College Sports Bill Hurt Black Athletes? Obama’s Brother-In-Law Says It Won’t The National Association of Basketball Coaches executive says the Protect College Sports Act is about stability and athlete education.







The debate over who controls the future of college sports is heating up in Washington, with Black athletes, name-image-and-likeness rights, and billions of dollars in athletic revenue at the center of the conversation.

Craig Robinson, executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches and former first lady Michelle Obama’s brother, is pushing back against criticism that the Protect College Sports Act could disproportionately harm Black student-athletes, Fox News reports. The bipartisan legislation, sponsored by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell, would establish federal rules governing areas including NIL compensation, transfers, eligibility, recruiting, and revenue sharing. The Senate advanced the legislation through procedural votes this month, including a 77-22 vote, according to the Senate Commerce Committee.

Robinson rejected the argument that the proposal would strip Black athletes of the agency they gained through the NIL era.

“Well, you know everybody is entitled to their interpretation of what’s going on,” Robinson told Fox News. “I would disagree with that.”

He argued that frequent transfers could make it harder for athletes to complete their degrees.

“If we don’t fix this system, the same student-athletes they’re talking about are not going to be college educated, because you cannot get educated by transferring to four or five different schools,” Robinson said.

That position puts Robinson at odds with NAACP President Derrick Johnson, who has argued that Black athletes have helped generate enormous economic value for college athletic programs while gaining greater leverage through NIL. In an August letter to Senate leaders, the NAACP said Black men make up about 66% of football rosters in the ACC, SEC, and Big 12, arguing that the legislation could provide additional protections to institutions and conferences without adequately addressing broader concerns about Black political and economic power.

The organization has called for the Senate to reject the legislation.

Supporters, meanwhile, describe the bill as an attempt to establish consistent national rules in an increasingly complicated college sports economy. The Senate Commerce Committee says the legislation would create federal protections for athletes’ NIL rights while establishing rules around transfers, eligibility, and recruiting.

The legislation also has backing from the current White House administration, which has formally supported S. 4668, with the Office of Management and Budget stating in August that the administration would recommend the president sign the bill if it reached his desk.

The Senate’s debate now centers on how much federal structure college sports needs—and whether those rules will expand or constrain the leverage athletes have gained in the NIL era.

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