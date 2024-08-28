Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Deion Sanders Recruits Elevation Credit Union To Open Bank Accounts For Children Of Players on Football Team The bank gave eight of his football players with children a bank account with $2,121







NFL Hall of Famer and current University of Colorado Boulder football coach Deion Sanders has partnered with Elevations Credit Union to give eight of his football players with children a bank account and starting them off with $2,121.

Elevations Credit Union posted a video of the football head coach speaking to the young fathers and expresing to them the purpose of the bank accounts.

Sanders gathered the fathers to the front of the room and said, “Want y’all to know, it ain’t like you’re in trouble. You ain’t done nothing wrong. Actually, matter of fact, you did something right. A child is not a mistake. A child is an opportunity to mature you, grow you, advance you, and give you some skills. Y’all know how I am about fathering. You know I would not hire a coach unless he’s a great father. I don’t hire a coach that’s a deadbeat, I don’t hire a coach that’s not taking care of his responsibilities. I would never hire a man that he says he’s going to look after y’all but he won’t look after his. That don’t make sense to me.”

“Elevations is honored to help support these CU students and their young families. By creating these accounts and matching a $2,121 contribution, these children of CU athletes have a solid start to their financial futures. We are proud to be the official credit union of CU Boulder.

According to WFAA, Sanders took to his social media account to put a call out to a local banking institution on August 22 to do this type of partnership with.

I’m looking for a Bank in Boulder or Denver that’s wants to have a business relationship with a few members of our team. It’s gonna bless whichever Bank that partners with us. Let’s Go. #CoachPrime@CUBuffsFootball @SMAC — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 22, 2024

The money was presented as an NIL (Name, image, likeness) package as Elevations Credit Union partnered with 5430 Alliance, the school’s NIL collective. In case you’re wondering why the amount is $2,121, it was Sanders’ uniform number when he played the sport.