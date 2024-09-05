Entrepreneurship by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Deion Sanders Partners With BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages 'I've always believed in the power of giving back and uplifting others, and with BLK & Bold, we have the perfect platform to do just that.'







NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is now a co-owner of a Black-owned coffee and tea company based out of Des Moines.

BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages, co-founded by Rod Johnson and Pernell Cezar, has announced that the Colorado Buffaloes football head coach has partnered with the company as co-owner and social change leader.

“Joining BLK & Bold is more than just a business move for me—it’s about making a LASTING IMPACT,” said Sanders in a written statement. “I’ve always believed in the power of giving back and uplifting others, and with BLK & Bold, we have the perfect platform to do just that.”

Sanders will help amplify BLK & Bold’s commitment to reshaping the coffee industry. The head coach will focus on marketing, creative, business development, and strategic partnerships for the coffee and tea brand. He was inspired to connect with BLK & Bold because of their dedication to social impact. He saw an opportunity to collaborate and amplify BLK & Bold’s efforts to empower underserved communities.

The company started in 2018 and is the first Black-owned, nationally distributed coffee brand. It is featured in over 11,000 retail stores, including venues like Albertsons, Target, Amazon, Walgreens, and Giant. For two straight years, BLK & Bold has been on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the country.

BLK & Bold also gives back to the community with its social impact model, pledging 5% of gross profits to initiatives that empower underserved youth and communities. This year, the company launched the BLK & Bold Foundation with a solid commitment to creating sustainable and impactful change.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Coach Prime to the BLK & Bold family,” said Cezar, CEO of BLK & Bold. “His commitment to excellence, passion for positive change, and unparalleled influence align perfectly with our values and vision. We aim to inspire, educate, and drive meaningful impact within our communities.”