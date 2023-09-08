Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter See Their NIL Valuations Jump

University of Colorado football players Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter both put up gaudy stats in the Buffaloes’ win against Texas Christian University last weekend. As a result, the pair saw their NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) valuations jump.

According to On3.com, Sanders, the quarterback for Colorado and son of head coach Deion Sanders, had a record day going 38-for-47 for 510 yards and four touchdowns. Sanders’ performance not only put him on -the map for NFL scouts, many of whom now see him as a potential first-round draft pick, but it resulted in his On3 NIL Valuation jumping from $2.5 million to $3.5 million, giving him the highest-ranked valuation in college football.

Hunter, who plays both cornerback and wide receiver for the Buffaloes, played 129 snaps in the game, recording 11 catches for 119 yards and coming up with a crucial, game-clinching interception of TCU quarterback Chandler Morris. His On3 NIL Valuation is now $1.8 million, a $362,000 increase from last week.

Hunter and Sanders are now both in the top 10 of the On3 NIL 100, a first-of-its-kind ranking of the top 100 college athletes based on their NIL Valuation.

Both men have already signed endorsement deals with big brands, including Celsius Energy Drink, the Michael Strahan Brand, Gatorade, Mercedes Benz, and Beats.

The two men will continue to see their NIL Valuations rise if they keep winning. Their next chance is this Saturday when Colorado, which won just one game last season, plays its former conference rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

In addition to the rivalry, the game is stoked by statements made by Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule concerning the college football transfer portal and how Sanders used it to improve his team. Rhule, who previously coached the Carolina Panthers in the NFL as well as at Temple and Baylor, is also in his first season with Nebraska, another program that has fallen on hard times.

