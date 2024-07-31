by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors ColorComm: 5 Key Takeaways From The Conference Celebrating Women Of Color In Communications With the theme 'Reaching for More,' this year's event marks the first time the conference was held in Los Angeles.









The 9th Annual ColorComm conference can be summarized in one word: inspiring. “If You Want More, You Need to Do More” served as a call to action for women of color in communications and all those who support this unique and dynamic group of women. Nearly 400 women convened at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles from July 24 to July 26.

ColorComm Inc. is one of the nation’s leading women’s platforms, addressing diversity and inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries. With the theme “Reaching for More,” this year’s event marks the first time the conference was held in Los Angeles. The exclusive three-day retreat opened with the prestigious 9th Annual ColorComm Circle Awards, emceed by media personality Star Jones with remarks and commentary given by ColorComm’s CEO and founder, Lauren Wesley Wilson.

“With the recent movement of Black women mobilizing and banning together to support Vice President Kamala Harris in becoming the Democratic nominee for President, the conference theme is more significant now more than ever for women to reach for more within their professional journey. This conference marks the first major event for women of color since the announcement. No matter your political views, we can all attest to the unique power that we can act in times of crisis. What is happening worldwide can make it challenging to function in the workplace during these times. We’ve had to reach for more to get what we need,” said Jones.

From start to finish, the conference was filled with inspiration, wisdom, mentorship, and career progression. Here are five major takeaways attendees walked away with from the insightful panel programming featuring many industry veterans.

1. Salary/Position Negotiating Is A MUST– Always

Tiffany Smith-Anao’I, EVP of Entertainment Diversity and Inclusion at Paramount, gave attendees a crash course on negotiating in the workplace.

“Before negotiating, you have to first determine your worth, your individual worth, and your collective worth. We have to not be so humble about what we have as talents; our talents are vast, and our worth is unremarkable because we change the dynamics of rooms just by walking in,” she explained.

She concluded by dropping gems on “not taking negotiations at face value, and not accepting the word no.” She advised, “Stop worrying about hearing the word ‘no.’ Also, don’t block a ‘yes’ in fear of a ‘no.'”

2. You Don’t Get What You Deserve; You Get What You Negotiate

Smith-Anao’I pointed out, “Negotiating involves more than your salary; it should be conducive and include your lifestyle needs. Once you get an ideal offer, before you leave, tell them you need time to consider the offer. Talk to your circle and trusted peers because they know what you need the most. Lastly, you don’t get what you deserve. You get what you negotiate. Be a student of the game; study the company you’re applying for and the position you’re applying for. What did others make?”

3. No Matter How Much DEI Comes Under Attack, It’s Still Needed

Sue Obeidi, director of the Hollywood Bureau of the Muslim Public Affairs Council, educated attendees on investing in diversity and spoke on the importance of funding DEI in the communications world.

“My hope is to get DEI to just BE—not an entity, not an initiative, not an issue. Because we have always been made to feel like we’re the other; DEI has to be a thing, unfortunately,” she said.

Ana Flores, founder of #WeAllGrow Latina, one of the most established digital and IRL lifestyle communities of impactful LatinX women, continued by discussing what exactly DEI means to women of color. “The reason I founded our platform is the exact reason DEI is needed. I wanted to be able to connect to stories I related to, but at the time, I wasn’t connecting to any. That, for me, was a huge thing—in terms of diversity and inclusion, it is feeling safe and connected. That is why I launched #WeAllGrow Latina.”



4. Being The Only Woman Of Color In The Room Can Be intimidating, But Don’t Walk Away – REPRESENT!

Arlan Hamilton, founder and managing partner at Backstage Capital and former BLACK ENTERPRISE Sisters Inc. speaker, spoke about representing women of color when you’re the only one in the room who looks like you.

She explained: “Sometimes when you’re the only one in the room, it’s pressure, but you can’t walk away from being that one in the room because you have to create opportunities for there to be 12 in the room, not just one. A good movement should be able to have multiple leaders. If you’re building something that is important, build something that you can hand the keys over to someone, and things will be OK when you need a break. If they look like you, even better!”

5. Cook Up A “Success Ingredients List’ As You Set Out For New Positions & Opportunities

Watchen Nyanue, founder & CEO of I Choose the Ladder, a boutique consulting firm specializing in talent, culture, and strategy, introduced a beneficial way to create a list of steps to reach success in your career.

She explained, “Think of this success ingredients list like baking or cooking; the right amount of each of these things, tailored to your person, will add up to a whole cake of success.”

This ingredient list includes skill mastery, networking/relationship building, a personal corporate brand, self-advocacy/negotiation, and strategic thinking. She concluded, “Serve these ingredients with a side of resilience and adaptability, garnished with emotional intelligence to enhance flavor, and enjoy your journey to professional success.”

The conference wrapped up with ColorComm’s Signature Business Luncheon. ColorComm CEO and Founder Lauren Wesley Wilson served as the luncheon’s emcee, while Tonya Lewis Lee, an award-winning filmmaker, was the keynote speaker.

“ColorComm initially started as a luncheon series in 2011 to connect women of color in business. It is only fitting that we conclude our conference with how the organization was started,” noted Wilson. “Thirteen years later, ColorComm has evolved into a corporation that provides economic opportunity and advancement to multicultural communities.”



RELATED CONTENT: The L3 Agency Helps Create A Seat At The Table For Black Women In Leadership