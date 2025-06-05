News by Kandiss Edwards New Witness In Diddy Trial Says He Dangled Her From A 17th-Story Balcony Bryana Bongolan stated Combs shouted expletives at her while dangling her over Cassie Ventura's 17th story balcony.







On June 4, the Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal racketeering trial continued with Bryana Bongolan testifying that Combs dangled her from a 17th-story balcony.

Bongolan is connected to Combs through his ex-girlfriend and alleged victim, Cassie. During her time in Cassie’s circle, she frequented the singer’s home. On one occasion, Bongolan detailed being abruptly awakened and fondled before being yanked out of bed. Shortly after these events, the marketing director said Combs proceeded to hang her from the balcony of Cassie’s 17th-story apartment balcony, while yelling profanities. After 10-15 seconds, Bongolan was lifted and thrown onto nearby outdoor furniture, US News reported.

As a result of Combs’s actions, Bongolan sustained multiple injuries. These included multiple bruises to her neck, legs, and back. One bruise was the size of a golf ball. Pictures were entered into evidence to display the extent of the injuries. Bongolan explained that she is still dealing with the psychological fallout from the 2016 incident.

Bongolan described to the jury her state of mind in the years since.

“I have nightmares, and I have a lot of paranoia, and I used to scream a lot in my sleep, but it’s dissipated a little bit,” said Bongolan.

Similar to other witnesses for the prosecution, Bongolan received immunity for her testimony. This is likely, due to the admission of obtaining and using multiple illegal drugs, including ketamine, cocaine, and ecstasy.

During her testimony, Bongolan revealed more violent encounters with the former Bad Boy CEO, including a direct death threat.

“He came up really close to my face and said something around the lines of, ‘I’m the devil, and I could kill you,'” Bongolan said.

Like many other victims of Combs, Bongolan filed a civil suit against the mogul in November 2024. She is alleging sexual battery and assault, citing the 2016 incident.

During the same trial, forensic analyst Frank Piazza took the stand to validate video footage that proves Combs’s violent nature, according to Yahoo News. The footage of Combs violently beating Cassie at the Intercontinental Hotel in L.A. was leaked months prior to his indictment.

Combs initially denied allegations of the beating. After the leak, he apologized for his actions. Yet, during the course of the trial, attorneys for the spirits entrepreneur have called the validity of the recording into question.

Piazza confirmed that multiple sex videos and the footage from the Intercontinental are legitimate. Bongolan will resume her testimony on the stand on June 5.

For those seeking support or information regarding sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

