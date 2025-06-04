Hotel Worker Says He Received $100K From Diddy For Footage Of Cassie Assault

A hotel worker testified in the Diddy trial that the entertainment mogul made him sign an NDA (Non-disclosure agreement) in exchange for $100,000 for surveillance video capturing him assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie, at the InterContinental Hotel in 2016.

According to USA Today, the former security officer from the hotel said in court June 3 that an employee of Sean “Diddy” Combs contacted him asking “if there was any possible way to get a copy of the video,” showing the assault that took place that day. Eddy Garcia stated that after the incident, he received a call from Kristina “KK” Khorram, Combs’ chief of staff, making the request.

A portion of that footage was revealed on CNN last year before Diddy was arrested by the government.

Garcia admitted that he initially told Khorram that she would have to contact hotel management or get a subpoena for the footage. After speaking to the Bad Boy label owner, who told him that if the video got out, it “could ruin him,” Garcia said his boss, Bill Medrano, told him it would take $50,000 to obtain the video.

An arrangement was made for Garcia to meet at “a big high-rise building.” When Garcia arrived, Diddy made him sign a non-disclosure agreement, saying that there were “no duplicates, backups, stored drives” that contained the video. Once the agreement was signed, Garcia said he was handed around $100,000 in cash in a paper bag.

Once Garcia had the payoff, he said he gave Medrano $50,000, $22,000 went to another security staff member on duty that night, and he kept $30,000 for himself. He admitted that he purchased a used vehicle with what he received. He never deposited the money in a bank to avoid the payment being traced to him.

Combs is on trial and facing a life sentence on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has proclaimed his innocence while pleading not guilty.