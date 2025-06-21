News by Kandiss Edwards Mo’ Money, Mo Problems: Diddy’s Freak Off Expenses Exposed In Court Diddy's credit card charges reveal luxury “freak‑off” expenditures, including lavish hotel bills, flights and mood‑setting candles







Prosecutors introduced detailed financial records in the sex‑trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The documents revealed luxury expenditures tied to alleged “freak‑off” parties, including lavish hotel bills, flights and mood‑setting candles, Baller Alert reported.

DeLeassa Penland, a witness from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, told jurors that Combs used an American Express Centurion card to pay nearly $944,000 in one month. The funds went toward hotels, flights, candles and escort travel. The jury viewed records showing a booking under the pseudonym “Frank Black” for a penthouse suite, with approximately $46,786 in damages, plus cleaning fees for drapes, carpets, and linens. The card is linked to his company, Bad Boy Entertainment Worldwide.

One itinerary shows a round‑trip flight from Los Angeles to New York for a male escort. The escort, Jules Theodore, was supplied with a trip in July 2010. The trip includes a $740.35 purchase of Diptyque candles, charged to Combs’ American Express card.

Conducting Criminal Acts With Personal Funds

Prosecutors argue the transactions demonstrate that Combs’s entertainment empire functions as a criminal enterprise. The intent of which was to facilitate drug‑fueled, sex‑trafficking events. They point out text exchanges and videos as additional proof, characterizing the parties as coercive and exploitative.

The indictment alleges Combs trafficked two ex‑girlfriends, Singer Cassie Ventura and a woman identified as “Jane Doe,” across state lines for these events

Penland said the charges were ultimately paid through accounts managed by Bad Boy Entertainment. Subsequently, the transactions suggest a link between business finances and alleged personal misconduct

Earlier this week, Brendan Paul, Combs’ former personal assistant who was granted immunity. Paul testified that his role involved procuring drugs and preparing hotel rooms with lubricants, baby oil and drug‑filled pouches. Additionally, Paul described conditions of extreme pressure, sleep deprivation and reliance on drugs to cope.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to five charges, which include racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force or coercion, and two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. If convicted on all counts, he faces the possibility of a life sentence

Defense attorneys maintain that all encounters were consensual and that financial transactions were legitimate business or personal expenses.

