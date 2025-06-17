Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Diddy Trial Ramps Up As ‘Freak Off’ Videos Revealed In Court Amid Heated Juror Dismissal The "freak off" videos hope to give the jury more context on if Diddy engaged in sex trafficking.







The trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs is more tense than ever as the “freak off” videos have finally reached the courtroom amid a controversial juror dismissal.

The jury began watching clips of the alleged “freak off” videos when they returned to New York City court June 16. According to TMZ, while they did not see the entirety of any video, the jury did witness short snippets of the footage.

The selected clips could hold footage recovered from Diddy’s house raids before his September 2024 arrest, as well as videos Cassie Ventura turned in as part of witness testimony.

However, given the graphic nature of the sexual content, the videos were not played for the entire courtroom. Instead, the clips played only on monitors that the jurors could see, with each juror also granted headphones.

The prosecution and Diddy’s legal team also did not watch the snippets in open court. However, jurors paid especially close attention to the women in the actual “freak off” videos, presumably either Cassie or Jane Doe, to note their reaction to the sexual encounters.

During Cassie’s own testimony, she emphasized how she felt pressured or coerced into participating in the freak offs to please Diddy. The videos hope to offer more context into how the women seemingly experienced the sex acts, as the prosecution tries to prove that Diddy committed sex trafficking.

However, the anticipated “freak off” video reveal comes as one juror faces dismissal, while another may face the same fate. According to the Hollywood Reporter, a Black and hispanic man from The Bronx, also known as Juror #6, will no longer hear the trial given the discrepancy of where he actually resided.

U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian concluded that Juror #6 displayed a “lack of candor” with the courts, resulting in his replacement with an alternate. The judge listed concerns as to whether the juror “shaded answers” to stay on the case, given that he claimed to live in the Bronx despite reportedly telling others that he lived in New jersey with his girlfriend.

“There are serious questions about the juror’s candor and the juror’s ability to follow the court’s instructions,” explained Subramanian. “Removal of the juror is required, in this court’s view.”

The decision comes following last week’s stand-off between the prosecution and the defense on his removal. The defense claimed that prosecutors are trying to remove a man of a similar racial background to Diddy in an effort to undermine the case.



“The government’s motion must be evaluated in light of the entire history of this investigation and prosecution, and not in isolation,” wrote the defense in a lengthy letter. “Unfortunately, when considered against that background, it is impossible to believe that this motion is merely a good-faith attempt to raise a valid question about the juror’s integrity rather than an effort to take advantage of an opportunity to strike yet another Black male from the jury.”

However, Judge Subramanian decided to move forward with an alternate, a 57-year-old white male accountant from Westchester County in New York. Additionally, another juror may also get the boot after suspicions that they have conversed with someone outside the jury. As of June 16, the judge made no declaration on whether or not the juror will stay on.

RELATED CONTENT: Judge Mathis Says Ye’s Presence At Diddy Trial ‘Creates Drama’