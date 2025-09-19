BE Global by Jeroslyn JoVonn Banking Trio Builds One Of Africa’s Fastest-Growing Investment Firms To ‘Design Something for African Realities’ Three friends, banking professionals, used their background to launch one of Africa's fastest-growing investment firms.







Meet Stephen Osho, Tosin Osunkoya, and Nnamdi Nwizu, three friends who leveraged their banking experience to start one of Africa’s fastest-growing investment firms.

Starting their careers in the treasury departments of top banks, the trio recognized that Africa lacked an investment firm that met world-class global standards. Combining their skills, reputations, and networks, they decided to launch Comercio Partners as a firm capable of competing globally and reshaping the narrative of African finance.

“We each brought something different to the table,” Nwizu told Business Insider Africa. “It felt risky at the time, but we shared a hunger to build something enduring and African-born.”

After years of navigating global markets at leading banks, Osho, Osunkoya, and Nwizu adopted a “For Us, By Us” approach to shape their firm’s investment model.

“We wanted to show that you could build world-class investment thinking from here, for here,” Osho said. “Not just copy foreign models, but design something for African realities.”

Now working together as managing partners, the friends balance different approaches to acquisitions through strategy and collaboration. While disagreements arise, their system encourages healthy debate and aligned decisions.

Responsibilities are divided. Nwizu leads trading strategy. Osho handles advisory. Osunkoya manages asset portfolios. Regular interaction ensures that insights are shared and assumptions are reviewed, allowing each partner to strategize and keep the firm united under a single vision.

“We’ve never shied away from robust conversations,” Osho said. “What matters is that our decisions are based on facts and in the best interest of the firm.”

“It’s not about egos,” Osunkoya added. “It’s about trust. We know when to step back and when to take the lead.”

Their combined expertise helped Comerico navigate one of the toughest recent bond market downturns that saw many competitors pull back. Guided by Nwize’s market instincts, Osho’s relationship acumen, and Osunkoya’s disciplined risk management, Comerico was able to stand firm.

“Resilience comes from clarity,” Nwize said. “We knew our north star was building value for clients, and that focus carried us through.”

Looking ahead, Osunkoya, CEO of asset management, aims to leverage AI to transform investing across Africa, enhance market analysis, and develop digital platforms for everyday investors. The partners are also prioritizing talent acquisition, providing young professionals with mentorship, ongoing training, and exposure to global best practices. They believe cultivating a strong internal culture is essential to earning investor trust.

They are also exploring opportunities in infrastructure debt, private credit, and green finance, viewing these as key to Africa’s financial future. Beyond business, Comercio Partners aims to demonstrate that Africans can create enduring institutions that meet global standards. The trio hopes their story inspires a new generation of financial leaders to stay local, build, and grow the continent from within.

“This is about proving Africa can build enduring financial institutions,” Osho said. “Institutions that outlast us, and inspire others.”

