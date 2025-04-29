News by Sharelle Burt Community ‘Devastated’ After Blaze Leaves Lasting Damages To Memphis’ Clayborn Temple During a press conference, officials said the church suffered significant damage, mostly to the inside of the building.







Community and local leaders are speaking out after a massive fire left lasting damage to the Clayborn Temple, a Memphis-based church described as a safe space during the Civil Rights Movement, according to Action News 5.

The fire broke out during the early morning hours of April 28, with fire personnel from the Memphis Fire Department racing to the scene to tame the blaze. During a press conference, officials stated that the church, which had hosted civil rights leaders such as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., suffered significant damage, primarily to the interior of the building.

A neighboring staple to the Memphis community, the National Civil Rights Museum, released a statement, calling the fire a devastating blow, not only to Memphis but to the nation.

“Clayborn Temple stood as a symbol of organized resistance and hope during the 1968 Sanitation Workers’ Strike. When marchers filled its sanctuary, it wasn’t just about better wages; it was about dignity, about declaring that Black lives and labor mattered in a city that often acted indifferent,” the statement read.

“In the years since, despite cycles of neglect and efforts at preservation, Clayborn Temple remained a powerful reminder that in the face of obstacles, violence, and hatred, collective action and faith can build something stronger.”

#BluffCityBravest battling a fire at the historic Clayborn Temple. Call came in at around 3:00am. (📸 Raymond Chiozza) pic.twitter.com/ISWJVxqu8q — Memphis Fire Fighters (@mffa1784) April 28, 2025

Clayborn Temple is known as the starting point for a march for sanitation workers’ rights with Dr. King scheduled to take place on April 8, 1968 — four days after King was assassinated on April 4 on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, according to WREG. While mourning her husband, King’s wife, Coretta Scott King, persevered and led strikers and thousands of supporters in his place, showcasing the iconic “I Am A Man” signs painted at Clayborn. Fire Chief Gina Sweat said there is more to the church than just being a building. “It’s not just a structure. It’s sacred and significant to our entire community,” Sweat said.

City leaders, including Mayor Paul Young, shared their devastation over the fire in a statement posted to X, calling the church “sacred ground” and “the beating heart of the civil rights movement.” Young showcased how Clayborn has overcome many obstacles and will continue to fight. “Clayborn Temple has seen struggle before, and it has always overcome. So will we,” the mayor wrote.

Media Statement:

Mayor Paul Young

Monday April 28, 2025 pic.twitter.com/Rk4vctymps — CityofMem_Media (@CityofMem_Media) April 28, 2025

The building was established in 1892, originally serving as the Second Presbyterian Church. Since then, the National Trust for Historic Preservation has named the church an official national treasure and has been working on a multimillion-dollar restoration effort.

RELATED CONTENT: Grit Meets Grown Man: David Yurman Taps NBA Stars Carmelo Anthony And Jaylen Brown For Bold New Chain Campaign