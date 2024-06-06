Congressional Black Caucus Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Unhinged’ For Claiming Democrats Worship George Floyd 

The Congressional Black Caucus is blasting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for her “unhinged” remarks about Democrats worshiping George Floyd.

The Caucus caught wind of the remarks she made to reporters on June 3 in response to Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-Md.) comments that she and fellow GOP lawmakers “worship” convicted former President Donald Trump. “This is unhinged even for @RepMTG. Her actions are unacceptable even by the lowest of Republican standards,” the organization wrote in response.

“George Floyd did not deserve to die, and a member of Congress should have the decency to acknowledge his humanity.”

Greene posted the video of her comments where she said, “Democrats are still worshiping Convicted Felon George Floyd.” “We have Jamie Raskin in there accusing us of worshiping Trump, worshiping a convicted felon,” Greene said.

“Yeah, so was George Floyd, and everybody — and you all too, the media — worship George Floyd. Democrats worship George Floyd. There were riots burning down the f—ng country over George Floyd.”

Floyd was the Black man who a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, killed in 2020 by kneeling on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Chauvin was convicted of murder, and Floyd’s death launched the Black Lives Matter movement, heightening eye-opening awareness of racism and police brutality.

Raskin apologized to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former head of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Disease, who was testifying, saying they were treating him “like a convicted felon.”

“Actually, you probably wish they were treating you like a convicted felon. They treat convicted felons with love and admiration. Some of them blindly worship convicted felons,” Raskin said, according to NBC News.

Trump made history on May 31 as the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes after a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges related to hush money payment to a porn star before the 2016 election.

Floyd’s family recently acknowledged the fourth anniversary of his death with the help of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), who reintroduced the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act on May 23. The legislation, according to The Hill, would create federal police reform. While speaking to a crowd of people, including family members affected by police violence, Jackson Lee called the legislation “critical.”

“Far too many lives have been lost or forever changed due to unacceptable incidents of police brutality throughout our nation,” Jackson Lee said.

“We cannot allow another American to be deprived of his or her humanity, dignity, and constitutional right without taking action.”