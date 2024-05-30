GOTEEM! Donald Trump Found Guilty Of 34 Felony Charges In Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump has become the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes, as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges related to a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn star.

The disgraced former commander-in-chief remained expressionless as the verdict was read. Cheers erupted from the street below and could be heard in the hallway outside the courthouse on the 15th floor. The decision followed nine hours of deliberations.

The conviction concludes the historic trial, but the legal battle is nearly over. Despite his felony conviction, Trump can still vote as long as he remains out of prison in New York State. It’s unclear how the sentence will affect Trump’s candidacy.

Trump, visibly angry, told reporters after leaving the courtroom, “This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict will come on November 5 by the people. They know what happened here.”

The conviction exposes Trump to potential prison time in New York, where his media manipulations once propelled him from a real estate mogul to a reality TV star and, ultimately, president. As Trump seeks to reclaim the White House, this judgment presents voters with another test of their willingness to accept his controversial behavior.

Despite the conviction, Trump plans to appeal and is expected to return to the campaign trail, although no rallies are currently scheduled. Fundraisers are anticipated in the coming week. The falsifying business records charges carry up to four years in prison. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has not disclosed whether prosecutors will seek imprisonment, and it remains uncertain if the judge will impose such a sentence.

Trump’s conviction does not bar him from running for president. This case, involving falsified records to cover up hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, may be the only one to conclude the November election, underscoring its significance.

The conviction will likely provide ammunition for both sides: Democrats may argue that Trump is unfit for office, while Trump and his supporters will continue to claim political victimization.

Throughout the trial, Trump maintained his innocence, criticizing the proceedings and receiving fines for violating a gag order with inflammatory comments about witnesses.

House Speaker Mike Johnson called the verdict “a shameful day in American history,” framing the case as a political exercise rather than a legal one.

The trial tested the court system, given Trump’s prominence and attacks on the case’s foundation. The 12-person jury’s verdict rejected Trump’s efforts to undermine confidence in the proceedings.

The guilty charges stem from a $130,000 payment by Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to buy Daniels’ silence during the final weeks of the 2016 election. These payments were falsely recorded as legal expenses. Trump’s lawyers argued they were legitimate payments for legal services, and Trump denied the sexual encounter.

Cohen was a key witness, providing an insider’s view of the scheme and detailing Trump’s involvement. Other witnesses included Daniels, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, and the lawyer who negotiated the hush money payments.

The Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg emphasized that the case was about election interference.

“Our job is to follow the facts and the law without fear or favor, and that’s exactly what we did here,” he stated after the verdict.

For the guilty verdict, Judge Juan Merchan has set Trump’s sentencing date for July 11, days before the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to be nominated as the 2024 GOP candidate.